Empire State Challenge brings World of Outlaws to Weedsport Speedway

The World of Outlaws racers will be in action today and Sunday at Weedsport Speedway.

 Trent Gower photo

WEEDSPORT — The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series is set to wrap up a 13-race stretch through July and visit New York for the first and only time this year with Weedsport Speedway hosting an expanded edition of The Empire State Challenge today and Sunday.

Currently atop the standings, Brad Sweet leads the charge with championship contenders David Gravel, Sheldon Haudenschild, Carson Macedo, Logan Schuchart, and Donny Schatz trailing him. 

