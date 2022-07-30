Empire State Challenge brings World of Outlaws to Weedsport Speedway

WEEDSPORT — The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series is set to wrap up a 13-race stretch through July and visit New York for the first and only time this year with Weedsport Speedway hosting an expanded edition of The Empire State Challenge today and Sunday.
Currently atop the standings, Brad Sweet leads the charge with championship contenders David Gravel, Sheldon Haudenschild, Carson Macedo, Logan Schuchart, and Donny Schatz trailing him.
All six drivers have shined in the past with podium finishes at Weedsport, and look for crucial momentum with the 61st NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s only two weeks away.
With a 31-race winless streak in the rear-view mirror, Brad Sweet and the Kasey Kahne Racing NAPA Auto Parts No. 49 team are ready to chase their fourth consecutive World of Outlaws championship. Sweet won at Williams Grove (Pennsylvania) last weekend, a track that had long eluded “The Big Cat” through his first 52 appearances.
Sweet heads to Weedsport holding a 54-point advantage over Gravel. Through four trips to Weedsport, Sweet has progressively improved with finishes of ninth, sixth, fourth, and second last year. Now the focus turns to his first career Weedsport win.
NEW YEAR, NEW ME
Last year, Weedsport marked the final of seven wins that Sheldon Haudenschild saw stripped from his grasp while leading within the last 10 laps when he made contact with a lapped car on lap 28 of 30. It was another heartbreaking loss for the Stenhouse Jr./Marshall Racing No. 17 team, but it served as another vital piece of experience that has turned into a career year in 2022.
The 28-year-old is amid his sixth full-time season on the World of Outlaws trail, and it’s already his best yet. The NOS Energy Drink No. 17 has won a Series-best eight races this year, which ties his career best (2021). The Wooster, Ohio native chases a big slice of redemption this weekend at Weedsport.
SHARK WEEK
For Shark Racing, there’s no better time to turn around a rough spell than Shark Week. Over the last 10 races, Logan Schuchart and Jacob Allen have struggled with a combined average finish of 12.6 for the Hanover, Pennsylvania team. There have been highlights including Schuchart’s top-five finishes at Eldora’s Historical Big One and Kings Royal, but they have fallen further behind in the point standings.
The good news is that both are familiar with strong runs at Weedsport Speedway. Schuchart was fifth last year and led 30 of 35 laps in 2016 before ultimately finishing a career-best second at the track. For Allen, he placed third behind Marks and Haudenschild in 2018.
DJ PAULIE
Paulie Colagiovanni of Cicero leads the charge among New York locals facing the World of Outlaws on home turf this weekend. The 21-year-old rising star burst onto the national scene last year when he nearly upset the Outlaws in his fourth career start at Ransomville, ultimately finishing second to Aaron Reutzel. He was fast again the next night, too, finishing eighth at Weedsport as the second-highest local behind Danny Varin in sixth.
This weekend’s Weedsport doubleheader marks Colagiovanni’s first appearance with the Series since he ventured to Florida and made his DIRTcar Nationals debut in February. He’s already a two-time winner in 2022 with the Empire Super Sprint Series and recently recorded a pair of top-10s in his home state against the All Star Circuit of Champions.
TRADE-IN
A pair of Super DIRTcar Series racers will be swapping their Big-Block Modifieds for 410 cubic-inch Sprint Cars this weekend. Driving for the Gypsum Express squad, both Larry Wight and Chris Hile will join Colagiovanni and the rest of the New York locals at Weedsport.
Wight, of Phoenix, is no stranger to the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars, making six starts since 2014 and peaking with two top-10 results in the Series. Hile, of Syracuse, makes his Sprint Car debut this weekend at Weedsport.
