OSWEGO — Plan B proved to be successful for the Oswego varsity girls basketball team in Saturday’s 64-45 victory over Hannibal.
The visiting Warriors took a 30-27 lead early in the third quarter before the Buccaneers took command in Powers Gymnasium at Leighton Elementary School.
The Bucs (2-0) netted the next 10 points for a 37-30 advantage and they never looked back.
Senior Adriana Ellis pumped in 24 points to lead Oswego, and 6-foot eighth-grader Maria Sweet canned 22 points off the bench. Sophia Babcock tallied six points, Alexa Kuzawski and Peyton Bond scored four each, Allyson Bruns had three, and Maria Warner scored one point.
Oswego coach Joe Babcock said he expected Hannibal to try to take away shots for Buccaneer senior leader Sophia Babcock. The Warriors’ defense was effective, prompting Coach Babcock to switch strategies.
“We ended up just saying, forget about trying to get her shots. Spread the floor and let the other girls take over. Girls like Adriana, who I think had 24 points tonight, and other girls stepped up. That’s the sign of a great team,” he said.
For Hannibal (2-1), senior Samantha Emmons notched 21 points and eighth-grader Tenly Baker tossed in 14 points. Rounding out the scoring were Sophia Salladin (8) and Kiley Emmons (2).
Hannibal coach Pat Early said that despite the loss, the game was a positive step for his team.
“The outcome isn’t what we wanted, but we knew this would be a really good game,” he said. “It’s fun. We share a community with this school. The girls all know each other. The families know each other. They’ve been playing against each other a long time. I thought we played hard. I thought they just made more shots than us. I’m really impressed with the way they were able to run their offense and get good looks. We struggled a little bit with their size. I think that was a little bit of a problem for us. I would have liked us to defensive rebound a little bit better. But it’s only the third game of the year. We’ve only been doing this for a few weeks. This is a good test for us. This is a good measuring stick for us.”
The game was tight in the first half. Salladin sank a 3-pointer from the right corner for a 10-9 Hannibal lead late in the first quarter, but Oswego’s Ellis made a jumper in the lane for an 11-10 Buccaneer lead heading into the second quarter.
A three-point play by Sweet early in the second quarter made it 15-10 for the Bucs. Hannibal answered with a run and took a 20-19 lead after a Baker trey from the top of the key and an Emmons free throw.
The back-and-forth play continued for the balance of the half. Sweet grabbed a rebound and was fouled on her shot attempt. She hit a pair of free throws, and Oswego had a 24-23 lead at halftime.
Emmons, who played aggressively throughout the contest, tallied all 12 of her team’s points in the third quarter. When she hit a 3-pointer from the left wing with 5:30 to go in the third quarter, Hannibal had a 30-27 lead.
Oswego called on its wealth of offensive options to take control of the game. Sweet made a foul-line jumper, Ellis drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the key, and Babcock swished a 3-pointer as the Bucs went up 37-30 with 2:25 to go in the third quarter. After Emmons made a 3-pointer, Sweet hit a trey of her own and also score after an offensive rebound. A steal and layup by Kuzawski made it 44-33 before Emmons scored on a drive to end the quarter.
Oswego’s margin was 44-35 going into the fourth quarter, and the Bucs kept pulling away from there.
“I just think they really hit the offensive glass well. They were able to get some second- and third-chance points,” Early said about the turning point. “They had a nice run where they were getting some offensive rebounds and they knocked down some nice shots in transition. You’ve just got to tip your hat.”
Babcock said the Bucs’ 1-3-1 zone defense was working early, but the Warriors eventually found some success against it. Oswego switched to a 2-3 and worked to try to take away open looks for Baker and drives by Samantha Emmons.
“Our girls did a good job of that,” he said.
He noted that, as usual, the Oswego players gave all-out effort.
“I actually thought they played their hearts out today. One thing I don’t have to teach with this team is effort. They go out and give it their all every game,” he said.
Oswego’s next game is Dec. 13 at Whitesboro.
“We’ll get back at it Monday and we’ll game plan for the rest of the season,” Babcock said. “It’s exciting.”
The Warriors host Tech Central today at 6:30 p.m. Coach Early remains optimistic about his team as the season moves forward.
“I think we’re going to grow from this. I’m still really excited about the team that we have. The best of our season is ahead of us. I’m really looking forward to it,” he said. “This team has a high basketball IQ. They’re excited to come to practice every day. They’re challenging each other. They’re excited to learn. I think we’re in for a really good season.”
