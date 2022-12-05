Babcock vs. Hannibal girls hoops

Oswego’s Sophia Babcock (left) tries to drive past Hannibal’s Samantha Emmons (middle), who was screened by Alexa Kuzawski. Babcock had six points in the Buccaneers’ 64-45 win over the Warriors Saturday.

 Mike LeBoeuf photo

OSWEGO — Plan B proved to be successful for the Oswego varsity girls basketball team in Saturday’s 64-45 victory over Hannibal.

The visiting Warriors took a 30-27 lead early in the third quarter before the Buccaneers took command in Powers Gymnasium at Leighton Elementary School.

