Elks Lodge strikes early to defeat Bosco’s

OSWEGO — The Elks Lodge Majors Division Little League team got out to an early start on Tuesday and didn’t look back, earning an 8-1 victory over Bosco’s at Lagoe Field.
The Elks plated three runs in the top of the first, with Connor Stepien scoring the game’s first run. Maddox Browngardt singled home Daeyton Westberry before coming around to score later in the frame, giving Elks a 3-0 advantage.
Bosco’s was quickly able to manufacture a response in the bottom half of the inning, with Carter Conaway reaching after being hit by a pitch and subsequently stealing three straight bases.
The Elks kept the line moving on offense, however, scoring three more runs in the second. Stepien singled to drive home Alex Daigle, extending the lead to 4-1, and Westberry followed up by cranking a two-run home run, making it 6-1.
The Elks’ pitching duo of Westberry and Nolan Sweet continued to lock it down on the mound, and the team added some insurance in the third. Matthew Belawski walked with one out in the inning, and Stepien eventually drove him home with an RBI single to extend the lead to 7-1.
Sweet came across to score in the sixth, making it 8-1 in favor of the Elks, with the pitching staff locking up the win in the bottom half of the inning.
For Elks Lodge, Stepien was 2-3 with two singles and two RBIs, while Westberry went 1-3 with a two-run home run and two runs scored. Browngardt added a base hit and an RBI, while Grady King added a base hit. Sweet, Belawski, and Daigle all scored runs for the Elks.
Westberry threw 3.1 hitless innings on the mound for Elks Lodge, striking out nine batters. Sweet struck out eight batters in 2.2 innings.
For Bosco’s, Mason Seinoski and Ian Rolfe had base hits, while Conaway scored a run. Bosco’s also received strong defensive games from Jonny Stahl, Ryan Battelle, and Conaway.
Ryan Deary struck out five batters in 2.1 innings for Bosco’s, while Stahl recorded six strikeouts in 3.2 innings of work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.