OSWEGO — The Elks Lodge Little League team was running on all cylinders Saturday, cruising to a 24-6 win over Vona's in Game 1 of the Oswego Little League Majors Division championship series.
Behind a balanced offensive attack and a strong outing on the mound by Maddox Browngardt, Elks has secured a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series. The team will have a chance to clinch the championship on Monday, while Vona's will look to force a winner-take-all Game 3 on Tuesday.
The Elks squad got off to a fast start, with an RBI double by Maddox Browngardt driving home Connor Stepien in the second at-bat of the game. Deatyne Westberry followed up by scoring Browngardt with a triple, eventually coming home to score to give Elks a 3-0 lead.
Vona's was able to get a run back in the bottom half of the inning, with Maddon Carr connecting on a double before Julius Garabito drove him home with a double of his own. The home team kept up the momentum, adding three runs in the bottom of the second to jump in front.
Shawn Cooper-DeVaul and Odis Allison each singled, and a two-run single by Everett Farella drove both home to tie the game. Carr followed up with an RBI double, scoring Farella to give Vona's a 4-3 lead after two.
Elks, however, responded in the third, scoring three runs of their own to retake the lead. Nolan Sweet singled before coming around to score, and runs from Ollie Lukowski and Alex Daigle gave Elks a 6-4 lead.
Elks' pitcher Maddox Browngardt settled into a rhythm, with a 1-2-3 bottom of the third, and the visiting squad began pulling away with a big fourth inning.
Bases-loaded walks to Daigle and Matthew Belawski each drove in runs, and Stepien then cleared the bases with a three-run triple, extending the lead to 11-4. Browngardt singled to drive home Stepien, and a two-run home run by Westberry made it 14-4.
Browngardt tossed another quick inning in the bottom of the fourth, and helped his cause by connecting on a three-run home run in the fifth to make it 17-4 in favor of Elks.
Vona's plated a pair in the bottom of the fifth, with Farella singling before coming around to score. Another run by Garabito made it 17-6, but Browngardt recorded back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning without further damage.
Elks continued to add on, scoring seven more runs in the sixth. Sweet and Daigle each singled and scored, while a three-run triple by Westberry made it 22-6. An RBI single by Grady King scored Westberry, and Daigle drove home King with a single to make it 24-6.
Browngardt recorded the first two outs of the sixth, with Sweet entering for the final out, clinching a Game 1 victory for Elks.
For Elks, Browngardt was 4-5 at the plate with a home run, double, two singles, five RBIs, and four runs scored. Westberry went 4-6 with a home run, triple, two singles, six RBIs, and three runs scored. Stepien had a triple, three RBIs, and two runs scored. King added two hits, an RBI, and two runs, while Sweet had a pair of singles and three runs. Luke Braun had three hits and a run scored, while Daigle had two hits, two RBIs, and four runs. Belawski had an RBI and two runs, with Abbie Mulcahey also scoring a pair of runs.
Browngardt threw 5.2 innings on the mound for Elks, striking out nine batters. Sweet entered for the final out, recording a strikeout.
For Vona's, Farella was 2-3 with two singles, two RBIs, and a run scored. Carr had two doubles, an RBI, and a run, while Garabito added an RBI double and a run. Cooper-DeVaul and Allison each had a single and a run scored, while Yadiel Cruz added a single.
Carr threw 3.1 innings on the mound, recording six strikeouts. Cooper-DeVaul recorded a pair of outs on the mound, both strikeouts, while Allison threw an inning with two strikeouts. Shawny Baldwin and Farella combined to pitch the final inning for Vona's with a pair of punchouts.
Game 2 of the best-of-three series will be played Monday at Lagoe Field. Elks can clinch the Majors Division Championship with a win Monday, while a Vona's victory would force a decisive Game 3 on Tuesday.
