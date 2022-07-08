OSWEGO — The Elks Lodge team used strong pitching performances and an eight-run fifth inning to earn a 12-2 win over Bosco’s on Thursday, clinching a spot in the Oswego Little League Majors Division championship series.
Deatyne Westberry, Maddox Browngardt, and Nolan Sweet combined to allow just two hits on the mound for Elks.
It was a pitchers’ duel early on, with Ryan Deary of Bosco’s matching Westberry through the first two innings of play. Neither pitcher had allowed a hit until Elks took a 1-0 lead on an RBI single by Browngardt, which scored Abbie Mulcahey in the third inning. Westberry followed that with a single to drive in Browngardt, extending the lead to 2-0 for Elks.
Westberry pitched the first three innings, and did not allow a hit while striking out eight batters. Browngardt relieved him to start the fourth, and struck out the side. Elks kept up the momentum, adding two more runs in the bottom half of the frame.
Sweet laced an RBI single to drive home Ollie Lukowski, making it 3-0, before Sweet eventually came across to score after a pitch got to the backstop, extending Elks’ lead to 4-0 through four innings.
Bosco’s was able to answer in the fifth, however, with Deary ripping an RBI double to center, scoring Jonny Stahl. Ian Rolfe followed Deary’s at-bat with a single, bringing home another run to make it 4-2. Browngardt worked out of any additional damage, recording a strikeout to end the inning.
And in the bottom half of the fifth, Elks broke the game wide open, scoring eight runs. Connor Stepien led off with a single and eventually came around to score, while the next batter, Browngardt, tripled. Westberry followed that with another triple, this one bringing home Browngardt. Westberry, Grady King, Luke Braun, and Matthew Belawski all scored runs in the inning. Stepien hit an RBI triple in his second at-bat of the inning before scoring, giving Elks a 12-2 lead entering the final inning.
Sweet entered the mound to start the sixth, and quickly struck out the side to lock up the win for Elks, clinching its spot vs. Vona’s in the championship.
For Elks, Stepien and Browngardt each recorded a triple, a single, an RBI, and two runs scored. Westberry was 2-4 with a triple, two RBIs, and a run scored. King and Braun each had a single and a run scored. Sweet was 2-3 with a pair of singles and two runs, while Belawski, Lukowski, and Mulcahey each scored runs.
Westberry threw three innings on the mound, and did not allow a run or hit. He struck out eight batters. Browngardt pitched two innings, striking out five, while Sweet struck out the side in the final frame.
For Bosco’s, Deary had an RBI double and a run scored, while Rolfe added an RBI single. Stahl also scored a run.
Deary threw four innings for Bosco’s, striking out six batters. Stahl pitched the final inning with two strikeouts.
Elks Lodge and Vona’s will face off in the Oswego Little League Majors Division championship in a best-of-three series, with the first game scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday. Game 2 will be on Monday, and Game 3 (if necessary) will be held on Tuesday. All three games are set to be played at Lagoe Field.
