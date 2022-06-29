OSWEGO — The Elks Lodge Little League team finished its Majors Division regular season on a strong note Tuesday, earning a 20-7 victory over the Police at Lagoe Field.
Connor Stepien led off the game with a single for Elks, advancing to third before stealing home to give his team a 1-0 lead. Maddox Browngardt and Daeyton Westberry each followed Stepien with runs of their own, and a two-run double by Alex Daigle gave Elks a 5-0 lead.
Police were able to get a run back in the bottom half, when Logan Cavellier launched a pitch over the center-field fence for a solo home run.
Elks responded, however, by extending the lead to six in the second inning. Browngardt stole his way to third and eventually scored, while an RBI single by Grady King made it 7-1.
The Police got two runs back in the second inning, with Jack Dewey and Payton Frey both crossing the plate, and added another run after heads-up baserunning by Emmet Searor in the third. This cut the deficit to 7-4, but again Elks had an answer.
An RBI double by Luke Braun drove home King in the fourth, with Braun eventually coming across to score as well, pushing the lead back to five runs. The Police kept hanging around, matching Elks’ effort with two runs in the bottom of the fourth after Michael Johnston scored and Kaleb Farden drove home Easton Broadwell with an RBI groundout.
Elks found a rhythm at the plate in the final innings, scoring 11 runs in the last two frames. An RBI triple by Stepien scored Daigle, with Stepien eventually coming across to score after a ball to the backstop. RBI singles by King and Braun drove home two more runs, giving Elks a 13-6 lead through five innings.
And the team wasn’t done yet, scoring seven runs in the sixth. Stepien led off with a single and stole home plate, while an RBI single by Daeyton Westberry scored Browngardt to make it 15-6. King drove home Westberry with a double, and King was driven home on an RBI single by Braun. Stepien got another turn to bat later in the inning, singling to drive home both Abbie Mulcahey and Daigle to make it 20-6.
Police kept battling, with an RBI single by Cavellier scoring Payton Frey in the bottom of the sixth. But Elks’ pitcher Nolan Sweet buckled down, recording the final two outs to seal a 20-7 win.
Stepien was 4-6 with a triple, a double, three RBIs, and three runs for Elks, while Braun went 3-5 with a double, three RBIs, and two runs. King was 3-3 with a double, two RBIs, and three runs, and Daigle went 3-4 with a double, two RBIs, and two runs. Browngardt was 1-3 with a triple and four runs scored, while Sweet and Mulcahey both scored runs.
Pitching for Elks were Stepien (2.0 innings, three strikeouts), King (2.0 innings, four strikeouts), and Sweet (2.0 innings, five strikeouts).
For the Police, Cavellier went 3-4 with a home run, two singles, two RBIs, and a run scored. Farden had a single and an RBI, while Searor recorded a single and a run scored. Frey scored two runs, while Broadwell, Dewey, and Johnston all added runs.
J.J. Greene threw 2.0 innings for Police with four strikeouts, while Searor pitched 3.1 innings with six strikeouts. Cavellier recorded the final two outs on the mound for Police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.