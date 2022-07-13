OSWEGO — After a back-and-forth series, the Elks Lodge team jumped ahead early and never looked back, earning the Oswego Little League Majors Division Championship with a 10-5 victory over Vona’s in Game 3 on Tuesday.
Elks took the lead in the top of the second inning, and never relinquished it, using a balanced offensive attack to add on behind a strong start on the mound by Nolan Sweet.
In the top of the first, a walk to Deatyne Westberry and a single by Grady King put runners at the corners for Elks, but Vona’s starter Greyson Joseph got a groundout back to the mound to avoid damage.
Sweet also worked out of a jam in the bottom half of the inning, recording back-to-back strikeouts to strand a runner at third and keep the game scoreless.
Elks took the lead in the second, with Ollie Lukowski hitting a single and coming around to score on a sacrifice fly by Connor Stepien.
After a scoreless frame by Sweet, the Elks’ bats came through with a big third inning. Sweet helped his own cause, singling to drive home both King and Alex Daigle. A bases-loaded walk to Maddox Browngardt brought home another run, and a two-run single by Westberry gave Elks a 6-0 advantage.
Vona’s threatened in the bottom half, loading the bases after singles by Maddon Carr and Julius Garabito, but Sweet again recorded a strikeout to avoid any damage.
Elks added another run in the fourth, with Alex Daigle reaching base and scoring after a misplay in the field. Westberry and King both singled and came around to score in the fifth, with another run by Stepien giving Elks a 10-0 advantage.
Vona’s wouldn’t go down without a fight, however. In the bottom of the fifth, a two-run single by Yadiel Cruz scored both Carr and Everett Farella, getting Vona’s on the board. Shawn Cooper-DeVaul and Odis Allison each grounded into RBI fielder’s choices, scoring Cruz and Garabito to make it 10-4 entering the final inning.
Farella tossed a scoreless top of the sixth for Vona’s, and then led off the bottom half with a single. An RBI double by Garabito made it 10-5, but Stepien, who pitched the final two innings for Elks, worked a groundout to third, with Lukowski making the play to end the game and clinch the Majors Championship for Elks Lodge.
For Elks, Westberry was 2-3 with two singles, two RBIs, and a run scored. King was also 2-3 with a pair of singles, scoring two runs. Sweet had a single, two RBIs, and a run scored, while Stepien added an RBI and two runs. Lukowski and Matthew Belawske each scored a run, with Maddox Browngardt recording an RBI.
Sweet threw four innings for Elks, striking out nine batters. Stepien tossed the final two frames with a pair of strikeouts.
For Vona’s, Garabito had a double, a single, two RBIs, and a run scored. Carr had two hits and a run scored, with Cruz adding a single, two RBIs, and a run. Farella had a single and a run, while Cooper-DeVaul picked up a double and an RBI. Allison also had an RBI for Vona’s.
Joseph threw two innings on the mound with a strikeout, while Cooper-DeVaul tossed three innings with six punchouts. Farella recorded a strikeout during a scoreless sixth on the mound.
