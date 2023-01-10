MEXICO — The Mexico varsity girls basketball team is keeping it rolling.
With a 56-31 win over Carthage on Tuesday, the Tigers are now on an eight-game win streak — and the wins go back to Dec. 13, almost a month since their last loss.
Coach Dominick Anthony said the team doesn’t talk about it, focusing on one game at a time. He mentioned that if Mexico gets off to a “slow start” in its next game against Phoenix like it did against the Comets, the contest will be a much different result.
“The very next game is the only one that matters. If we play like (we did Tuesday) against Phoenix on Friday, we’ll lose by 30,” Anthony said. “We’ve got to figure out how to come out and be ready for every single game.”
Anthony chalked things up to the mental side of basketball. The Tigers won decisively against Carthage last time on Dec. 7 — a 49-8 win. “It’s natural. But we can’t have it,” he added.
“We looked at the last game and the result of the last game, and just kind of expected to roll out. You can’t do that,” Anthony said. “It’s the second half of the year. We’ve got to continue to get better.”
Even though it was a slower start, Mexico jumped out to a 17-5 lead after the first quarter. Emma Lawler sank a layup with 6:13 left in the quarter, before Anyssia Ingersoll went on a couple fast-break layups in the span of 20 seconds.
Lawler scored the team’s next six points within two and a half minutes to take a 12-5 lead over the Comets. With 34 seconds left, Lawler drained a 3-pointer followed by another Ingersoll layup to go up 17-5.
The Tigers only mustered five points in the second quarter, with Ingersoll sinking a layup and Lawler nailing a layup plus a free throw from the and-one. Carthage’s Hannah Makuch gave her team a little push with five points in the second frame, but Mexico still held onto a 22-13 advantage going into halftime.
“We got off to a slow start. There’s no question about it,” Anthony said. “We did things we wanted to do, and played more aggressive in the second half.”
Lawler kept her offensive prowess going with back-to-back layups to start the third quarter. Ingersoll then went on a six-point run for the Tigers to put them up 32-15. In the process, Shantel Cox hit a layup for the Comets.
Ingersoll and Lawler traded layups in the remainder of the third quarter to propel the Tigers to a 36-17 lead after the third stanza.
Until there was 5:19 left in the contest, Mexico’s scoring had all come from Ingersoll and Lawler. Ella Blunt hit a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter for some depth scoring.
But for the team to be successful, Anthony said the Tigers need “to have production from (their) younger kids.”
“They’re experienced. They’re seniors. They’re the ones that you don’t have to worry about not being focused because they have experience,” Anthony said. “Emma and Anyssia, they kept us in that game. They won us that game. We didn’t get much production out of our bench points.”
Mexico kept its foot on the gas pedal despite some late free throws from Carthage as well as a 3-pointer from Alan Ault with 49 seconds left in the contest.
Lawler added a couple more late layups, and Ella McCoy drained a 3-pointer with 24 seconds left, giving Mexico the 56-31 victory.
Ingersoll led the Tigers in scoring with 26 points, closely followed behind by Lawler, who added 22 points.
Blunt finished the game with five points, and McCoy rounded out the scoring with three points.
Mexico (10-1) travels to county foe Phoenix on Friday. Anthony said the Firebirds are “playing good basketball” and have a “huge home-court advantage.”
“Troy (Washington) is a good coach. They’re a really good team,” Anthony said.
Given the proximity between the two schools, a lot of the players know each other, Anthony said. “That’s what makes high school sports fun,” he said.
“Obviously we know each other as coaches. The kids know each other. They do things outside of school together. That’s what makes it fun,” Anthony said. “It’s all respect and fun. In that moment, you’re competitive, but once it’s done, that’s it. … Hopefully it’ll be a good game.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.