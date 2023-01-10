Anyssia Ingersoll vs. Carthage

Mexico’s Anyssia Ingersoll (right) tries to drive around Carthage’s defense during the Tigers’ 56-31 victory over the Comets on Tuesday. Ingersoll led Mexico with 26 points in the contest.

 Ben Grieco photo

MEXICO — The Mexico varsity girls basketball team is keeping it rolling.

With a 56-31 win over Carthage on Tuesday, the Tigers are now on an eight-game win streak — and the wins go back to Dec. 13, almost a month since their last loss.

