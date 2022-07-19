MARNE, Mich. — Kyle Edwards and Mike Ordway Jr. captured winged supermodified feature victories this past weekend as cars from the ISMA and MSS series battled at Berlin Raceway in Michigan.
FRIDAY’S FEATURE
Tennessee driver Kyle Edwards started the night with a torrid 13.88 time trial at Berlin Raceway, topped only by Mike Ordway Jr., who broke the existing track record with a 13.132 moments earlier. Ordway won $1,250 for setting the fast time.
Ordway was coming off a record-breaking night at Oswego Speedway recently with a career-first win and breaking the track record. He looked to be the man to beat as he moved into first place, getting by Rich Reid early in the 40-lap event. The No. 61 car suffered oil pressure problems, however, bringing out a caution flag on lap 9.
Edwards, caught up to leader Rich Reid in the attrition-filled race and passed him on lap 13. Edwards then ran away from the field.
The one challenger that moved in on Edwards was Otto Sitterly, who was closing up the gap around the lap 29 mark, but Sitterly had fuel problems that sent him to the pits, leaving Edwards to cruise to the win.
Only six of the original 16 starters were on the track when the checkered flag fell.
Edwards got the win followed by Trent Stephens, A.J. Lesiecki, Mike Ling, and Mark Sammut.
SATURDAY’S FEATURE
On Saturday at Berling Raceway, Ordway won the 60-lap feature and also set a track record, breaking his own mark set the night before.
Ordway notched the win for the Clyde Booth team, which had won there in 2010 with Ted Christopher driving the No. 61. He dedicated his win to the late driver.
“The guys gave me a great car. Clyde made all the right calls all weekend,” Ordway said.
He thanked his sponsors and his racing team for all their help.
Saturday’s 60-lap feature was led to the initial green flag by Mark Sammut and Moe Lilje, followed by Mike McVetta, Johnny Benson, Kyle Edwards and Trent Stephens in the first three rows, and the rest of the 15-car field.
A yellow flag slowed the action on the start, when the No. 55 of Rich Reid and the No. 92 Larry Lehnert tangled in turn 1, putting both out of the action. On the restart, Lilje grabbed the early lead with Benson, Stephens, Edwards and McVetta next in line.
On lap 4, Benson’s No. 74 brought out the next yellow as something broke on the car and he ended up between turns 1 and 2. His car had to be double-hooked out of the action. During the process, the red flag flew and refueling was allowed as the field sat on the frontstraight.
When racing resumed, Lilje was chased down by Stephens. A few laps later, the No. 61 of Ordway was on Stephens’ tail with Edwards, McVetta, Otto Sitterly, and Mike Lichty following.
Ordway took over the lead on lap 8 and never looked back.
By lap 20, Ordway was flying away from second-place Stephens who was trailed by Edwards.
Soon after the halfway mark, Ordway began lapping cars. The No. 88 of A.J. Lesiecki slowed and pitted, while McVetta, Sitterly, and Lichty battled for position behind the top three.
Ordway went on to take the checkered flag ahead of Stephens and Edwards. Completing the top five were McVetta and Sitterly.
Stephens was pleased with his runner-up finish.
“We didn’t think we’d do this great,” he said. “The car was a whole lot better today than before. We just don’t give up. We keep going. We’ve had three seconds this year, and that’s a lot, but we just are concentrating on a big first one.”
Edwards said his car was too free from the start, and noted that Ordway’s car was “definitely the class of the field.”
The ISMA Supermodifieds will return to action July 29-30 at Sandusky Speedway. The Hy-Miler Fast 40 is set for July 29, with the Hy-Miler Nationals 100 on July 30.
FRIDAY’S RESULTS (40 laps): 1. Kyle Edwards (11E), 2. Trent Stephens (19), 3. A.J. Lesiecki (88), 4. Mike Ling (18), 5. Mark Sammut (78), 6. Larry Lehnert (92), 7. Otto Sitterly (7), 8. Moe Lilje (32), 9. Johnny Benson Jr. (74), 10. Mike Lichty (84), 11. Mike McVetta (22), 12. Kevin Feeney (5), 13. Rich Reid (55), 14. Talon Stephens (30), 15. Mike Ordway Jr. (61), 16. Sawyer Stout (8).
SATURDAY’S RESULTS (60 laps): 1. Mike Ordway Jr. (61), 2. Trent Stephens (19), 3. Kyle Edwards (11E), 4. Mike McVetta (22), 5. Otto Sitterly (7), 6. Mike Lichty (84), 7. Mike Ling (78), 8. A.J. Lesiecki (88), 9. Moe Lilje (32), 10. Sawyer Stout (8), 11. Johnny Benson Jr. (74), 12. Mark Sammut (78), 13. Kevin Feeney (5), 14. Rich Reid (55), 15. Larry Lehnert (92).
