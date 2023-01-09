SYRAUCSE — The Oswego varsity boys and girls indoor track and field teams competed at the John Arcaro Memorial Invitational on Saturday at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena.
The Buc girls team placed fifth overall, while the Buc boys team finished seventh.
The invitational was highlighted by Logan Duval breaking the record in the weight throw with a throw of 35 feet, .75 inches.
GIRLS
In the 2 x 3,000-meter, Laura Bennett (13:39.06) and Liv Kapuscinski (14:09.99) finished in fifth place.
The 55 hurdles duo of Teagan Roy (11.49) and Tori Blakeley (12.09) finished in seventh place.
Oswego’s 4 x 800 relay — with members Kaitlyn Donoghue, Audrey Donovan, Anne Niger and Madeleine Shaver — came in fourth place, completing the race in 11:24.49.
The 4 x 400 relay team of Anne Niger, Audrey Donovan, Nola Blum and Kaziah Angeleri finished in sixth place with a final time of 4:44.04.
Shaver (5:41.35) and Donoghue (5:51.14) took second place in the 2 x 1,500.
Blum (47.36) and Reyes (51.38) came in seventh place in the 2 x 300.
The 2 x 1,000 duo of Shaver (3:37.92) and Donoghue (3:49.24) combined for a fifth-place finish.
In the 2 x 600, Donovan (1:55.25) and Niger (1:57.18) finished in sixth place.
The triple jump duo of Roy (25 feet, 3.5 inches) and Angeleri (23 feet, 1.25 inches) combined for seventh place.
Riley King (28 feet, 9 inches) and Nia Evans (23 feet, 0.5 inches) finished in third in the shot put. That same duo came in second in the weight throw with King’s distance of 36 feet, 3 inches and Evans’ throw of 20 feet, 6 inches.
BOYS
The pair of Brodie Wood (12:14.84) and Aaron O’Brien (14:03.32) combined for an eighth-place finish in the 2 x 3,200.
The 2 x 55 hurdle team of Nathan Hibbert (12.00) Grayson Miller (12.90) also clocked in for an eighth-place finish.
Daniel Dunn, Ethan Hyland, Elijah LaNigra and Andrew Shaver came in fourth in the 4 x 800 relay with a time of 9:21.57.
In the 4 x 400 relay, Jamee Ekman, Dunn, LaNigra and Adam Jaskula also came in fourth (4:03.21).
Shaver (5:05.97) and Dunn (5:15.01) combined for a fifth-place finish in the 2 x 1,600. Shaver (3:12.21) combined with Kieran Carter (3:14.97) to finish fifth in the 2 x 1,000.
The 2 x 600 squad of LaNigra (1:39.65) and Carter (1:46.44) came in eighth place.
In the triple jump, Anthony Burke individually finished seventh with a distance of 34 feet, 1.25 inches. He also placed third in the high jump (5 feet, 4 inches).
The weight throw duo of Duval (34 feet, 1 inch) and Devin Allen (19 feet, 3.5 inches) finished in seventh.
