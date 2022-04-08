HANNIBAL — Behind a dominant outing from starter Connor Dubois, the Mexico varsity baseball team built a seven-run lead and eventually held off a furious comeback attempt for an 8-6 win over Hannibal on Wednesday.
Dubois struck out 13 batters, allowing two runs across five innings of work. The Tigers led 7-0 heading into the bottom of the fifth, and held a 7-2 advantage when Dubois left the mound. Hannibal scored a pair of runs in both the sixth and seventh, and had the tying run on base in the final inning before the rally was snubbed out.
Mexico head coach Tyler Stever had praise for Dubois, the winning pitcher, calling him the Tigers’ ace.
“That’s what we asked from him. Go out, shut them down, challenge the hitters,” said Stever. “He was just dominating, owning the plate. So that was great.”
Hannibal head coach Joe Meyer said the Warriors “made too many mistakes defensively,” contributing to the early deficit.
The Tigers plated a pair of runs in the top of the first, with Dubois hitting an RBI double to score Jacob Poissant, and a two-out error allowing Dubois to score from second. Mexico’s starter tossed a quick bottom half, striking out two, and the Tigers extended the lead to 3-0 on a second-inning RBI single from Poissant.
Stever said the early offense “was definitely big,” with the head coach saying he had anticipated a bit of rust in the team’s first game of the year.
“Jumping on the board early, I think it really gives the guys some life,” Stever said. “I think that was definitely big, just to get the guys in the game hype-wise.”
Dubois allowed a single and a walk to start the bottom of the second, but recorded three consecutive strikeouts to end the frame. Mexico added another run in the third, with Johnathan Greeno leading off the inning with a double, stealing third, and scoring on a groundout from Trevor Coe.
Dubois drove in another run in the fourth, singling to score Poissant and extend Mexico’s lead to 5-0. An RBI single off the bat of Evan Lenhart drove home Dubois, making it 6-0.
While Hannibal starter Dustin MacFarland allowed six runs (five earned) in four innings, Meyer said the Warriors’ defense was unable to pick up the pitcher.
“We’ve been preaching throwing strikes, and Dustin was all over the dish all game that he was on the mound,” said Meyer. “We just didn’t make the plays for him to get out of the innings.”
On the other side, Dubois struck out six consecutive batters across the second and third innings, and recorded 11 of his first 13 outs via the strikeout.
While the senior pitcher continued to dominate, the offense continued to provide support, with an RBI single from Evan Caroccio in the fifth scoring Adan Pluff and stretching the Tigers’ lead to 7-0.
In the fifth, however, Hannibal began to string together some offense. After Jacob Remillard was hit by a pitch, an RBI single from Alex Miller got the Warriors on the board. Logan Longley eventually scored Miller with a sacrifice fly, cutting Mexico’s lead to 7-2.
That would be the final inning for Dubois, while Hannibal kept the offense coming in the sixth. Meyer said his team’s bats “came alive” after Dubois left the mound.
“We got enough pitches on Dubois to get him out, and that’s when we came alive a little bit more, in the dugout and in the field,” said Meyer. “After we got rid of Dubois… everybody put together tough at-bats at that point.”
In the sixth, Owen Skiff scored on a wild pitch, cutting the lead to four, with Noah Waldron also coming across to score on an error. Mexico added another run in the top of the seventh, however, with Caroccio driving in Dawson Cory to give Mexico an 8-4 lead.
Hannibal still had a final chance, with Miller working a leadoff walk in the bottom of the seventh. Mexico reliever Evan Lenhart got the next two batters to fly out, but Carl Emmons III followed up with a single, putting runners on first and second.
The next batter, Owen Skiff, also singled, scoring Miller to cut the lead to three with runners on the corners. Emmons eventually scored on another error, and a walk to Jaager Carter put the tying run on base with two outs.
Mexico held on, however, with Poissant entering and striking out Waldron to end the game.
“Jake did a great job coming in,” said Stever of Poissant. “We needed a guy to throw strikes, challenge those hitters. … Jake came up big for us there.”
Stever also made note of the Warriors’ effort, saying the comeback push “was definitely impressive.”
“I mean, how much character did Hannibal show today, right?” Stever said. “I’m just glad we were able to hold on.”
On the other hand, Meyer said despite the loss, he was “encouraged” to see his team continue to battle despite the early deficit.
“I hate the idea of a moral victory at the varsity level, because you need the wins,” Meyer added. “You can’t get in sectionals on moral victories. But being this early in the year, second game, second time really on a field in this atmosphere, it’s encouraging that we didn’t roll over and just call it a game in the fifth inning when we’re down 7-0. … If we can keep that mentality this year, we’ll pull some of these out on our hunt to eight wins to get to sectionals.”
Caroccio and Poissant each had three hits for the Tigers, with Caroccio driving in a pair of runs and Poissant another. Dubois was 2-3 with two RBIs, while Lenhart added an RBI single. Greeno and Kian Long also added base hits for Mexico.
Dubois earned the win on the mound, allowing two runs in five innings. He struck out 13 batters, surrendering just two hits and two walks. Lenhart threw 1.2 innings of relief, allowing three earned runs, while Poissant recorded the final out.
Skiff went 3-4 with an RBI for Hannibal, while Miller was 1-2 with an RBI. Longley drove in a run for the Warriors, with Curtis Wilson and Emmons III adding hits. MacFarland was charged with the loss on the mound, allowing five earned runs in four innings. Emmons III threw an inning of relief, allowing one run, while Shawn Pitcher surrendered a run in two innings of work.
Stever said opening the season with a win was “so big” for Mexico.
“Just being able to have the guys, tomorrow at practice, have the up-spirits, rather than coming in where they were expecting to win and losing,” said Stever. “It does a lot more for us morale-wise, getting that first win.”
