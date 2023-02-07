Jessica Powers DIRTcar

Jessica Power is looking forward to her opportunity to drive a Big-Block Modified during the DIRTcar Nationals.

 Photo provided

BROCKVILLE, Ontario — When Jessica Power recently sat down with her team and sponsors to plan for the 2023 season, she didn’t anticipate that one of her dreams was about to come true.

She spoke honestly and told them she’d like to race a Big-Block Modified for the first time. With their support, the Sportsman Modified driver from Kingston, Ontario will see that become a reality during the 52nd Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals, Feb. 15-18. 

Recommended for you