OSWEGO — It wasn’t just the girls basketball team that showed up before Tuesday’s Oswego City School District Board of Education meeting to show support for coach Joe Babcock.
Community members, alumni of the team, friends of the players — including some who have never even been coached by Babcock — stood outside the high school doors as board members walked in.
Players displayed signs and posters, making sure to hold them in front of board members as they walked in.
On Wednesday morning at a special Board of Education meeting, Babcock was recommended as coach once again.
“Everything that I instilled in these kids — character, integrity, life lessons — and it’s obviously paid off,” Babcock told The Palladium-Times outside Oswego High School. “I never drove this. This was all from the parents and the players. But now that it’s here, I have chills. … I don’t even know what to say. It’s very humbling.”
Before Babcock was recommended by the board Wednesday, OCSD was originally slated to approve Brandon Banks as head coach. Some players, like senior Allyson Bruns, said she would have come back and played because it was would be her last season, but knew she wouldn’t enjoy it without Babcock.
Bruns and fellow senior Adriana Ellis both noted Babcock’s efforts to build relationships with all his players, and what Babcock has done for the program throughout his tenure with the Buccaneers.
“(Babcock) is the foundation of our basketball family. He built it. We didn’t have this years ago,” Bruns said. “He really has made the effort to make it such a welcoming community.”
Assistant coach Amanda Reno, who has been coaching with Babcock since he took over the junior varsity program four years ago, called Babcock a mentor not just to her, but all of the players.
Echoing the players, Reno mentioned the relationships that Babcock and the entire coaching staff have built with the players.
“The outpouring love that we’ve seen on social media and that we’re seeing here today for coach Babcock, that really tells the story for me,” Reno said. “Without me, without coach Babcock, without coach (Ryan) Lavner, with any one of us missing, it’s just not the same. And I think you can see from the kids that they feel the same way.”
Babcock said he had “a lot of support” prior to having to interview for the job in July, and the rally proved that on Tuesday.
