Doyle holds off Battle for 350 Supers win at Oswego Speedway

OSWEGO — Dave Shullick Jr. motored to his second-straight Novelis Supermodified triumph at Oswego Speedway Saturday on Oswego County Media Group Night.
Shullick started the 50-lap feature in the 10th position and wasted no time working his way forward.
Shullick took the checkered flag ahead of Jeff Abold, Jack Patrick, Dave Danzer, and Joe Gosek.
Completing the top 10 were Logan Rayvals, Brandon Bellinger, Ryan Locke, Tim Snyder, and Dan Connors Jr.
In the 30-lap feature for the Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers, Dan Kapuscinski cruised to his fifth Oswego win of the season.
Noah Ratcliff placed second, followed by Cameron Rowe, Greg O’Connor, and Rob Wirth.
Completing the top 10 were Jude Parker, D.J. Shuman, Darrick Hilton, Tony DeStevens, and Tony Pisa.
In a thrilling finish in the 25-lap feature for the J&S Paving 350 Supers, Dalton Doyle just nipped Jeffrey Battle at the finish line. Speedway officials took several minutes to study the videotape of the cars crossing the finish line before announcing the result.
Battle was in third place on the final lap before making an outside move around Brian Sobus to take over second place in turn 3. When Doyle and Battle came around turn 4 to head for the finish line, they appeared to be dead even the rest of the way.
Sobus finished third, Josh Sokolic fourth, and Chase Locke fifth. Rounding out the top 10 were Kyle Perry, Mike Bruce, Dave Cliff, Logan Crisafulli, and Jason Spaulding.
Speedway notes
• Joe Gosek and Camden Proud won 12-lap heats for the Novelis Supermodifieds.
• Dave Shullick turned in the fastest lap time (15.627) during supermodified group time trials.
• Cameron Rowe, Greg O’Connor, and Dan Kapuscinski won 10-lap SBS heats.
• Dan Kapuscinski was the fastest during group time trials, posting a lap time of 18.531.
• Logan Crisafulli and Chase Locke won 10-lap heats for the 350 Supers. Jeffrey Battle had the fastest lap time (16.720) during group time trials.
•This Saturday at Oswego Speedway, C’s Beverage Center will sponsor the program. Featured will be the $10,000-to-win “Mr. Novelis Supermodified” 75-lap race.
There will also be the 35-lap, $1,500-to-win “Mr. Pathfinder Bank SBS” race, and the 30-lap, $2,000-to-win “Mr. J&S Paving 350 Supers” race. The grandstands open at 3:15 p.m., with heat racing beginning at 6 p.m.
Feature finishes
Supermodifieds (50 laps): 1. Dave Shullick Jr. (95), 2. Jeff Abold (05), 3. Jack Patrick (90), 4. Dave Danzer (52), 5. Joe Gosek (00), 6. Logan Rayvals (94), 7. Brandon Bellinger (02), 8. Ryan Locke (37), 9. Tim Snyder (0), 10. Dan Connors Jr. (01), 11. Tyler Thompson (98T), 12. Camden Proud (54), 13. Lou LeVea Jr. (83), 14. Brian Osetek (5).
Small-Block Supers (30 laps): 1. Dan Kapuscinski (23), 2. Noah Ratcliff (73), 3. Cameron Rowe (77), 4. Greg O’Connor (90), 5. Rob Wirth (04), 6. Jude Parker (00), 7. D.J. Shuman (62), 8. Darrick Hilton (66), 9. Tony DeStevens (24), 10. Tony Pisa (89), 11. Griffin Miller (9), 12. Mark Denny Jr. (14), 13. Jon Carson (27), 14. Drew Pascuzzi (72), 15. Ryan Gunther (22), 16. Josh Wallace (49), 17. Jordan Sullivan (2), 18. Dan Brown (93), 19. A.J. Larkin (35).
350 Supers (25 laps): 1. Dalton Doyle (08), 2. Jeffrey Battle (14), 3. Brian Sobus (45), 4. Josh Sokolic (26), 5. Chase Locke (88), 6. Kyle Perry (20), 7. Mike Bruce (22), 8. Dave Cliff (50), 9. Logan Crisafulli (75), 10. Jason Spaulding (23), 11. Ryan Battle (21), 12. Nick Barzee (31), 13. Roger Clark (5), 14. Vern LaFave (97), 15. Nick Kinney (7).
