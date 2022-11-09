HAMBURG — The Oswego State women’s basketball team defeated host Hilbert College 78-63 on Tuesday in the season-opening contest for both teams.
The Lakers started off the game hot in the first quarter. The Hawks struggled offensively against Oswego State’s defense. The Lakers led 23-9 after one quarter.
Karleigh Leo led the Lakers with nine points in the first quarter, and Logan Castiglione dished out three assists.
The Lakers maintained the lead in the second quarter. Late in the quarter, back-to-back steals by Diamond Pickett cemented the Lakers’ lead going into halftime. Oswego State dominated the boards, getting 30 rebounds compared to the Hawks’ 17.
The Lakers had 20 points in the paint in the first half, and 16 second-chance points.
The Hawks used a late rally to draw to within 35-30 at halftime.
Oswego State’s defense held the Hawks to 2-for-9 shooting from 3-point range in the third quarter. The Lakers grabbed 14 rebounds in the period and took a 57-44 cushion to the fourth quarter.
Oswego State built its largest lead at 62-44 and cruised to the win.
Pickett tallied 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Lakers, shooting 70 percent from the field.
Karleigh Leo poured in 20 points for the winners. Castiglione scored 11 points and Shania Iglesias notched 10 points.
Ashley Schroeder scored 22 points to lead Hilbert.
The Lakers on Friday and Saturday will host the Max Ziel Tournament.
On Friday, the Lakers face Keystone College at 7:30 p.m.
On Saturday, Oswego State will play at either 2 p.m. or 4 p.m. against either Morrisville or SUNY Poly.
