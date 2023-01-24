HANNIBAL — Nothing like a good old-fashioned rivalry.
It was a tight 61-54 win for the Mexico varsity boys basketball team over Hannibal on Tuesday, but the game — which saw neither team lead by more than nine points — reminded Hannibal coach Mat Burridge of the old Oswego County Basketball League.
While the league hasn’t been around for several years, that doesn’t change the rivalry between two local teams.
“You know coming in that nobody’s going to blow anybody out, and it’s going to be a dogfight all the way till the end,” Burridge said. “Every night, it’s going to be a battle between these kids. They all know each other with social media, so it’s a little added juice.”
Mexico coach Jon Gagnon said “records get thrown out the window” when two county foes square off.
“(The league) is before my time, but it doesn’t matter what kind of team you have,” Gagnon said. “When these schools get together like this — it doesn’t matter which school it is — they somehow end up tight at the end.”
Tuesday’s contest was also Hannibal’s Senior Night, recognizing its six senior members. The Warriors graduate Gavin Griffin, Cole Hess, Jacob Remillard, Noah Waldron and Alexander Wilder.
Burridge noted their resiliency and willingness to work.
“They say, ‘How high do you want me to jump, Coach? How hard do you want me to work?’ They play hard,” Burridge said. “It’s been a pleasure to coach these guys, seeing them grow from their modified years all the way up to their senior year.”
But it was the Tigers who took an early lead in the first quarter on Hannibal’s special occasion.
Mexico’s Teajinn Ingersoll drained a 3-pointer with 7:02 left in the first frame to open the scoring. Both teams traded shots with each other throughout the stanza.
Brady Kuc hit a layup with 40.9 left in the quarter to give Hannibal a 12-9 lead before Mason Zych drilled a 3-pointer with 24.5 seconds left to tie the game 12-12 to close out the quarter.
Mexico pushed the pace in the second quarter thanks to some late free throws and layups from Jackson LaParr and Brayden Mack.
LaParr sank a layup with 20.3 seconds left to give Mexico a 28-23 advantage at halftime.
“We’ve been down a lot at half this year, so the fact that we had a little bit of a halftime lead, the guys were a little excited about that. My message was just to keep pressing,” Gagnon said. “We’re not at a point this year in our season where we can really settle or be happy with any lead. The game’s not over until the buzzer.”
Down by a few points, Burridge knew how the game would go: a game of small runs in the “back-and-forth battle.”
“It doesn’t matter if you’re up six (points). All of a sudden, you look up and you’re down six points,” Burridge said. “The kids battled hard. They scraped. They rebounded.”
The Warriors came out firing in the third quarter. While Mexico held onto its lead for the opening few minutes of the second half, Hannibal went on an 11-0 run to take a 36-32 lead. The Warriors found success with some play down low, including four points from Hess and five points from Kuc during the run.
Hannibal maintained the lead in the last minute and a half, but Mexico closed the gap to one point, down 39-38, after Mack converted a three-point play, making a layup then the and-one foul shot afterward with 8.5 seconds left in the third stanza.
“By getting off to that fast start, it helps in the long run. Their energy tonight was good,” Gagnon said. “There were some moments where we went into a rut, but overall, they kept pressing and kept the energy up. I was happy with their performance tonight.”
Mexico claimed the lead just 19 seconds into the fourth quarter after a jump shot from Josiah Russell, giving the Tigers a 40-39 advantage, and they never relinquished that lead.
The Tigers went on an 11-3 run in the next four minutes to secure a 51-42 lead. Hannibal had its opportunities at the charity stripe late in the game, but couldn’t find much luck. In the fourth quarter alone, the Warriors missed six free throws.
“We just didn’t put in enough free throws,” Burridge said. “That many missed free throws isn’t going to win too many games.”
Mexico, on the other hand, took advantage from the free-throw line, keeping the game out of reach. Wyatt Chamberlain and Zych both made a pair of free throws in the last 20 seconds of the contest to secure the 61-54 victory.
“A few guys had free throws. But the one that sticks out in my head is Wyatt Chamberlain. He’s sophomore, and he doesn’t have a ton of game experience for us. But this is the second game in a row where he’s walked up to the line and nailed two free throws that there was no doubt about,” Gagnon said. “He’s helped us close out a couple wins. We practice free throws every day. … That’s why you train for those situations.”
Mack led Mexico with 21 points, with LaParr adding 16 points. Zych tacked on 10 points.
Ingersoll recorded seven points and Chamberlain finished the game with four points. Russell contributed two points. Malachi Forsthoffer rounded out the Tigers’ scoring with one point.
“I always tell them, ‘If we leave the gym giving it your absolute all, then a lot of the time, good things happen,’” Gagnon said. ““We’ve started a lot of games this season kind of slow. Tonight, we got off to a quick start in the first couple minutes. It makes a big difference.”
Hess had 21 points for Hannibal, and Brady Kuc scored 12 points. Waldron contributed 11 points.
Remillard tacked on seven points, and Wilder added three points.
“The guys came out and stepped up to the plate. They battled right till the very end,” Burridge said. “We just didn’t make enough shots.”
Hannibal (1-13) has a quick turnaround with a road game at Homer on Thursday.
“I told the guys from day one that this is one of the toughest leagues in the state. Class B has so many ranked teams in Section III. Every night is going to be a battle, and going to be a scrap,” Burridge said. “Our record doesn’t show it, but the work that they put in and the growth that they’ve made has been astronomical. Hopefully we get a few more (wins) down the stretch to push in our way to sectionals.”
Mexico (5-9), with the same turnaround timeframe, travels to Westhill on Thursday — a task that Gagnon called “daunting.”
“No one wants to Westhill. But, my message has been it doesn’t matter who we play, or what our record is. … We’re trying to win one day at a time,” Gagnon said. “We won today, we’re going to try to get it after it tomorrow to prepare, then go to Westhill and give them our best shot. I don’t care what the score ends up being. But we’re going to walk out of that gym with our heads held high, and hopefully it works out in our favor.”
