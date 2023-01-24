Josiah Russell vs. Hannibal

Mexico's Josiah Russell (2) tries to get a jump shot over Hannibal's Noah Waldron (25). The Tigers won 61-54 over the Warriors on Tuesday in Hannibal.

 Ben Grieco photo

HANNIBAL — Nothing like a good old-fashioned rivalry.

It was a tight 61-54 win for the Mexico varsity boys basketball team over Hannibal on Tuesday, but the game — which saw neither team lead by more than nine points — reminded Hannibal coach Mat Burridge of the old Oswego County Basketball League.

Recommended for you