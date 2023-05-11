FULTON — The Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds will headline Saturday’s racing program at Fulton Speedway on Ferris Mowers and Regional Truck & Trailer Night.
Last week’s Modified finish saw Larry Wight edge Tim Sears Jr. by inches at the finish line.
Also in action this Saturday will be the Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman class, the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman, the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks, and the AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites.
In addition, the No. 52 Toyota Tundra driven by Stewart Friesen in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will be on display in the midway. Part of the evening 50/50 drawing will include two Ferris Mowers hats signed by Stewart Friesen, Michael Waltrip, and Ty Dillion. Each feature winner will be presented with a Ferris Lock Kit Set.
Feature winners on opening night got a jump on the competition in the season-long battles for track championships. In addition to Wight, winners were Andrew Buff and Brandon Carvey (Sportsman), John Pietrowicz (Hobby Stocks), and Hunter Hollenbeck (Novice Sportsman).
The Novice Sportsman class does not have points. The division was created to give new drivers experience in an open-wheel racecar before moving up to other divisions.
Pits will open at 4 p.m., and the grandstands will open at 5 p.m. Racing is set to start at 7 p.m.
Fans 18 and younger receive free grandstand admission. The track is located at 1603 County Route 57.
