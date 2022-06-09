BREWERTON — The Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big-Block Modifieds will lead Friday’s racing card at Brewerton Speedway.

Points leader Chris Hile won last week’s Modified feature, stopping Tim Sear Jr.’s two-race Brewerton winning streak.

Also in feature program action this Friday at Brewerton will be the Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, and the Mirabito Four-Cylinders.

Here are the leaders in points heading into Friday’s action.

Modifieds: Chris Hile (220), Tim Sears Jr. (206), Larry Wight (200), Jimmy Phelps (198), Max McLaughlin (192).

Sportsman: Brandon Carvey (202), Amy Holland (186), Zach Sobotka (180), Alan Fink (179), Cody Manitta (176).

Mod Lites: Mike Mullen (192), Clayton Brewer (183), Kyle Demo (179), Tucker Halliday (174), Joel Moller (171).

Four-Cylinders: Damien Bechler (236), Chris Bonoffski (216), Clayton Koch (194), Ray Bechler (188), Sam Curcie (180).

Pits open at 4:30 p.m., the grandstands open at 5:30 p.m., and racing starts at 7 p.m.

The Wild Animal Park and Ameritool are presenting the action.

See www.brewertonspeedway.com for ticket information and more details.

