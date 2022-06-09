DIRTcar Big-Block Modifieds to headline action at Brewerton Speedway STAFF REPORTS editor@palltimes.com Jun 9, 2022 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BREWERTON — The Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big-Block Modifieds will lead Friday’s racing card at Brewerton Speedway.Points leader Chris Hile won last week’s Modified feature, stopping Tim Sear Jr.’s two-race Brewerton winning streak.Also in feature program action this Friday at Brewerton will be the Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, and the Mirabito Four-Cylinders. Here are the leaders in points heading into Friday’s action.Modifieds: Chris Hile (220), Tim Sears Jr. (206), Larry Wight (200), Jimmy Phelps (198), Max McLaughlin (192).Sportsman: Brandon Carvey (202), Amy Holland (186), Zach Sobotka (180), Alan Fink (179), Cody Manitta (176).Mod Lites: Mike Mullen (192), Clayton Brewer (183), Kyle Demo (179), Tucker Halliday (174), Joel Moller (171).Four-Cylinders: Damien Bechler (236), Chris Bonoffski (216), Clayton Koch (194), Ray Bechler (188), Sam Curcie (180).Pits open at 4:30 p.m., the grandstands open at 5:30 p.m., and racing starts at 7 p.m.The Wild Animal Park and Ameritool are presenting the action.See www.brewertonspeedway.com for ticket information and more details. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you News Now Lauzon tabbed as new OCSD athletic director OCSD continues work with local law enforcement, but doesn’t plan on releasing filed safety plan to public Fulton police arrest 20-year-old following sex abuse investigation Latest e-Edition June 9, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMultiple agencies respond to structure fire in Oswego‘We’re looking forward to people giving us a chance’Fulton police arrest 20-year-old following sex abuse investigationWahl located, found in good health, troopers saySheriff's office warns of 'Orbeez Challenge'Fulton 12-year-old organizing spaghetti dinner for UkraineOswego pastor riding for Afghan resettlementDonald Hilton (Boston Bean) GreenlayHilton aims to have all school districts covered — no matter what agency does itOCSD employee charged after falsely reporting incident at high school Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Jobs HELP WANTEDNeed two strongindividuals, Outdoorsmindset. To work onauquculture fish bait WE ARE only looking for Professional/consultants who will stand as Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
