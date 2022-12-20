Super DIRTcar schedule

Pictured is Super DIRTcar Series action. The 2023 Super DIRTcar Series season will begin with the Big Gator Championship Feb. 15-18 at Volusia Speedway Park.

 D. Kriner photo

CONCORD, N.C. — After making history at Super DIRT Week at Oswego Speedway and ending the season in thrilling fashion, the Super DIRTcar Series is building to an exciting 2023 season.

For the first time in 16 years, the Series will visit six different states and Canada — its first time north of the border in four years.

