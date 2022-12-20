CONCORD, N.C. — After making history at Super DIRT Week at Oswego Speedway and ending the season in thrilling fashion, the Super DIRTcar Series is building to an exciting 2023 season.
For the first time in 16 years, the Series will visit six different states and Canada — its first time north of the border in four years.
The Super DIRTcar Series will commence its 2023 season at Florida’s Volusia Speedway Park during the DIRTcar Nationals Feb. 15-18 to chase the preseason Big Gator Championship.
Then, the Series’ championship season will begin at Atomic Speedway in Chillicothe, Ohio and run through New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Canada, before the 51st Super DIRT Week at Oswego Speedway.
The Series season will conclude with the World of Outlaws World Finals in Concord, North Carolina.
“We continue to grow the Super DIRTcar Series into the biggest Big-Block Modified series for drivers and fans, expanding its Northeast footprint while also enhancing its roots in New York,” said DIRTcar CEO Brian Carter. “We’re excited to bring the Series back to Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and finally see our Canadian friends again. There’s a lot of excitement around each event and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store for the 51st Super DIRT Week.”
NEW FOR 2023
Atomic Speedway (March 31-April 1): Pushed to 2023, the Super DIRTcar Series will make its debut at Ohio’s Atomic Speedway. It will mark the Series’ first return to Ohio in four years and the inaugural visit of Big-Block Modifieds to the three-eighths of a mile track.
The two-day event will open the 2023 championship season. The March 31 feature will pay $10,000 to win, and the April 1 feature will pay $12,000 to win. Both races are Super DIRT Week qualifiers.
Autodrome Drummond (July 31-Aug. 1): The three-eighths of a mile Autodrome Drummond in Quebec returns to the Super DIRTcar Series schedule for the first time since 2019 and brings the Series back to Canada. It’s bringing big money too, paying $7,500 to win the first night and $10,000 to win the second.
The track debuted with the Series in 1980, won by Jack Johnson, and has hosted 46 Super DIRTcar Series events. Brett Hearn has the most Series wins at the track with eight, and Erick Rudolph won the last Series race there in July 2019.
Brockville Ontario Speedway (Aug. 2): Rounding out a three-day trip to Canada, Brockville Ontario Speedway also returns to the schedule for the first time since 2019.
The Series debuted at the track in 2006 and has run 14 events there. Billy Decker and Danny Johnson are tied for the most wins with the Series at the track. Matt Sheppard won the last event there in 2019.
MARQUEE FAVORITES
52nd DIRTcar Nationals (Feb. 15-18): The Super DIRTcar Series will commence its season at Volusia Speedway Park during the 52nd DIRTcar Nationals, with all drivers contending for the Big Gator Championship. This year, they’ll see an overall increased purse and a new format.
Drivers will battle for a $5,000 payday Wednesday through Friday and then a $7,500 payday on Saturday. Calculating the points earned from the four feature races, a Big Gator champion will be crowned on Saturday.
New to the Series, a World of Outlaws-style format will be tested with drivers now drawing for their qualifying order and then their qualifying result will determine which heat race they line up in, rather than a pill draw determining which heat race they’ll be in.
SummerFAST (Aug. 14-16): SummerFAST, one of the highlights of the 2022 summer for Big-Block Modifieds, returns to New York. The Super DIRTcar Series will again race three nights in a row at three different tracks — Brewerton Speedway (Aug. 14), Fulton Speedway (Aug. 15), and Land of Legends Raceway (Aug. 16), crowning an overall SummerFAST champion through points accumulated between the three races. Matt Sheppard became the inaugural SummerFAST champion in 2022.
Super DIRT Week Qualifiers: Eight drivers will secure a guaranteed starting spot for the Billy Whittaker Cars 200 at Super DIRT Week through the eight Super DIRT Week qualifier events, each paying $10,000 or more to win. The winner of each race will lock up the spot. If there is a repeat winner, the spot will go to the next driver in the finishing order that hasn’t locked in. The qualifying races are March 31 and April 1 at Atomic Speedway, May 29 at Lebanon Valley Speedway, July 16 at Weedsport Speedway, Aug. 1 at Autodrome Drummond, Sept. 2 at Lebanon Valley, Sept. 10 at Weedsport, and Sept. 23 at Albany-Saratoga Speedway.
51st Super DIRT Week (Oct. 2-8): After a historic 50th running of Super DIRT Week, the event is set to enter a new era at Oswego Speedway in 2023. Continuing its growth as one of the biggest motor sports events in the Northeast, Super DIRT Week is set to grow the fan experience throughout the week and provide exceptional on-track action for the $50,000 to win, 200-lap, Super DIRTcar Series Billy Whittaker Cars 200.
World of Outlaws World Finals (Nov. 1-4): The Dirt Track at Charlotte will again host the championship finale for the Series. The new four-day format in 2022 saw three thrilling events for the Big-Block Modifieds and gave fans the chance to meet the Super DIRTcar Series stars on the opening night. That will continue in 2023, making for a championship celebration week like no other. The 2023 Series champion will be crowned Nov. 4, along with the two World of Outlaws champions.
Super DIRTcar Series
2023 Schedule
Feb. 15-18: Big Gator Championship at Volusia Speedway Park
March 31-April 1: Atomic Speedway
April 15: Can-Am Speedway
April 23: Bridgeport Speedway
May 28: Weedsport Speedway
May 29: Lebanon Valley Speedway
July 3: Land of Legends Raceway
July 11: Big Diamond Speedway
July 16: Weedsport Speedway
July 31-Aug. 1: Autodrome Drummond
Aug. 2: Brockville Ontario Speedway
Aug. 14: Brewerton Speedway
Aug. 15: Fulton Speedway
Aug. 16: Land of Legends Raceway
Aug. 22: Ransomville Speedway
Sept. 2: Lebanon Valley Speedway
Sept. 10: Weedsport Speedway
Sept. 23: Albany-Saratoga Speedway
Oct. 2-8: Super DIRT Week at Oswego Speedway
Nov. 1-4: The Dirt Track at Charlotte
