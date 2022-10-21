OSWEGO — Oswego State women’s hockey head coach Mark Digby has seen a couple things out of his team after the first exhibition: a sense of maturity, and a close bond among teammates.
After the 9-5 loss to the London Devilettes last Saturday in the Lakers’ first of two exhibition matchups, Digby said his players recognized what they did well and not so well and have focused on how they can improve.
And the Lakers have been buying into the system early.
“Everybody can pick out the negatives, but to be able to find the positives in things too, especially when things don’t go well, that’s good. You need that. You can’t have it all be doom and gloom after an exhibition game,” Digby said. “For gosh sake, we’ve got 26 reps left. … They’re already focused on what it is that we have to do. That’s a great spot for us to be in, and a sign of a mature team, and hopefully we can continue to develop that in the next couple weeks.”
After watching film from Saturday’s game, Digby said the coaching staff’s immediate assessment of the game was “perfect,” and it’s been “easy to identify” what the team needed to work on this week in practice.
Digby added that a lot of the players spent most of the day Sunday watching the game over, and playing a team like London is a helpful, “eye-opening” experience.
“When you have these lofty expectations coming into the season, and then you come out the first game of the year, exhibition or not, and it doesn’t go well, you have the tendency to start questioning yourself, as opposed to looking back at, ‘Well, why did it happen?’ What I’ve liked is that most of the players as they’ve watched, they’ve made the same assessment that we made,” Digby said. “We’ve been trying to work in some structural things (in practice), but not really. It’s been a pretty meat and potatoes week here.”
With how Division III athletics works, including hockey, Digby said the “excessive commodity” of leadership still prevails, having to work around different class schedules.
But he’s also seen a good sense of team bonding away from the rink.
“Any time you get a team that wants to spend that much time together away from the rink, it really sets you up for some good things at the rink,” Digby said. “It’s nice to see them starting to read off each other, and the nine of them that we have in that (leadership) situation right now, they’ve done a pretty good job of becoming a team of nine. That’s the first team within a team that we’ve got to get focused and pushing the right direction. As those nine (players) go, the rest will follow along.”
Oswego State has its second exhibition game Saturday against Nazareth College with a 3 p.m. puck drop. The Golden Flyers are still a generally new program, now in their fifth year.
But Nazareth has definitely become a nationally recognized program.
The Flyers are ranked No. 11 in the USCHO preseason poll, and made an appearance in the NCAA tournament last season and won the UCHC Championship.
Nazareth went 27-2-0 overall and went 20-0-0 in the UCHC — its only loss in the regular season coming to Elmira College, before ultimately falling to the Soaring Eagles again in the NCAA tournament.
“(Nazareth) plays the right way. There’s no shortcuts with them. That’ll be fun to play a team that’ll play a very honest game,” Digby said. “They’re fast, they’re skilled, and they’re well-coached. They’ve got good goaltending.”
The Flyers are coming off a 1-0 exhibition win against William Smith College last Sunday. Abbey Luth scored the game’s lone goal at 13:26 of the first period on the power play. Goalie McKinley Hoff stopped all 14 shots she faced.
Oswego State boasts two transfers from Nazareth, seniors Lauren Jones and Taylor Hudon.
“When you get an opportunity to play against a team like (Nazareth), you can start to establish your benchmarks of, ‘Where exactly are we right now?’” Digby said. “They had a good win last weekend, and I think it’ll be a good test to see where we’re at early on.”
Digby said during the week that the plan was to get as many players on the ice again, including getting sophomores Lizzie Burke and Lauren Schell on the ice in a game for the first time this season.
“Both missed for different reasons last weekend. … It’ll be good to see them,” Digby said. “They both looked really good in practice and I’m excited to see them get out there, especially as sophomores. You got to see a lot of our sophomores take some pretty good strides forward (this past weekend). I would hope that Schell and Burke would be the same.”
