Kaylen Taddia

Freshman Kaylen Taddia, center, fights for possession of the puck with a player from the London Devilettes last Saturday. The Lakers take on Nazareth College Saturday.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — Oswego State women’s hockey head coach Mark Digby has seen a couple things out of his team after the first exhibition: a sense of maturity, and a close bond among teammates.

After the 9-5 loss to the London Devilettes last Saturday in the Lakers’ first of two exhibition matchups, Digby said his players recognized what they did well and not so well and have focused on how they can improve.

