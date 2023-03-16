Oswego State forward Alex DiCarlo (23) takes a shot on net during the Lakers' game against Adrian College this past season. DiCarlo, who graduated this season, signed a player tryout contract with Roanoke of the Southern Professional Hockey League, the Rail Yard Dawgs announced Thursday.
ROANOKE, Va. — It didn’t take long for Oswego State men’s hockey alternate captain Alex DiCarlo to find a professional hockey team.
The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, a team in the Southern Professional Hockey League, announced Thursday that the team signed DiCarlo to a player tryout contract on Thursday.
DiCarlo just concluded his career with Oswego State after 71 games played in three seasons, missing the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19. DiCarlo recorded 70 points (36 goals, 34 assists) in his career.
Roanoke announced that DiCarlo, who wore No. 23 with the Lakers, will bare No. 38 with the Rail Yard Dawgs.
This past season, as a senior, the Niagara Falls, Ontario, native had 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists), which was second on the Lakers. His 13 goals led the team.
DiCarlo earned Second Team All-SUNYAC honors this year, as well.
The pipeline between Oswego State and Roanoke remains strong, as DiCarlo is now the eighth Laker to join Roanoke.
Currently on the Rail Yard Dawgs, Josh Nenadal, who played for the Lakers during the 2018-19 season after transferring from Division I Lake Superior State University, serves as an alternate captain for Roanoke.
Nenadal has 39 games played this season with 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists). In total, he’s recorded 50 points (20 goals, 30 assists) in 137 games.
Roanoke head coach Dan Bremner also played for Oswego State during the 2010-11 season after transferring from Division I Mercyhurst University.
Recent Oswego State alumni Travis Broughman (2018-2022) and Carter Allen (2017-2021) also played for Roanoke. Broughman was with the Rail Yard Dawgs this season, and is currently in the ECHL with Adirondack.
Broughman joined Roanoke at the end of last season, and had 19 games played this season with 22 points (8 goals, 14 assists). Broughman currently has 26 points (9 goals, 17 assists) in 35 games with Adirondack.
Allen played in just one game at Roanoke before being called up to the ECHL with South Carolina.
Other Oswego State alumni with stints in Roanoke include Aaron Huffnagle, Charlie Pelnik, Evan Schultz and Eric Witzel.
