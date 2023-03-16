Alex DiCarlo vs. Adrian

Oswego State forward Alex DiCarlo (23) takes a shot on net during the Lakers' game against Adrian College this past season. DiCarlo, who graduated this season, signed a player tryout contract with Roanoke of the Southern Professional Hockey League, the Rail Yard Dawgs announced Thursday.

 Ben Grieco photo

ROANOKE, Va. — It didn’t take long for Oswego State men’s hockey alternate captain Alex DiCarlo to find a professional hockey team.

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, a team in the Southern Professional Hockey League, announced Thursday that the team signed DiCarlo to a player tryout contract on Thursday.

