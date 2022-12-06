OSWEGO — Oswego varsity girls hockey coach Ben Heckethorn knows that wasn’t his normal team in the Bucs’ 5-1 loss to Skaneateles on Tuesday.
Up until the match against the Lakers, Oswego had beaten Clinton and Massena, and lost a close game to Potsdam. But Heckethorn said Skaneateles is “the defending state champion for a reason.”
“We are a better team than we were out there on the ice. … We were hoping for a bit more,” Heckethorn said. “But the bounces weren’t going our way, we weren’t winning the 50/50 battles, and that’s what hurt us. We’re a good team and we’ll fix that stuff and we’ll play better next time.”
Skaneateles got things going fast and early just 43 seconds into the game. Scout Oudemool wrapped around behind net, shooting from an awkward angle catching goaltender Nyah Dawson off-guard, making it 1-0 Lakers.
A couple minutes later, Lily Kennedy picked up a rebound goal off a shot from Katie Combs, putting Skaneateles up 2-0 with 10:18 left in the first period, which was the score heading into the first intermission.
“We’ve come back from two-goal deficits before. We were not out of it by any means. It was just a matter of starting momentum,” Heckethorn said. “I thought we were getting there after (our) first goal. But unfortunately that’s not the way things went tonight.”
The Lakers scored their third unanswered after Kendra Garlock threw a shot in from the blue line that snuck through the five-hole of Dawson with 11:40 left in the second period.
Oswego responded a little more than a minute later to erase the shutout. Mischa Palmitesso fed a pass to Alaina DiBlasi in the slot, who ripped a shot past goaltender Isabelle Wells with 10:38 left in the frame, making it 3-1.
“With a game like this, you’ve got to look for small victories,” Heckethorn said. “That (goal) was certainly one of our small victories.”
Oudemool scored her second goal of the game after protecting the puck, skating along the top of the circles and picking the top left corner of the net. That goal came with 8:01 left in the period. Oudemool secured her hat trick with at 14:30 of the second period on a breakaway after making a couple moves, putting the Lakers up 5-1.
Both goaltenders remained perfect in the third period, with Dawson making six saves in the frame and Wells stopping eight shots. Dawson made 25 saves in the game overall.
Heckethorn said the deficit “easily could’ve been a couple more” goals, but Dawson “held (the Bucs) there.”
“Nyah is one heck of a goalie. I’m sure she’s looking at the score and saying, ‘Oh, I let in five goals.’ It’s not just her. That’s our team,” Heckethorn said. “She can’t take that burden herself. She’ll come out of this with her head held high and be ready for the next game. She’ll remember how this feels and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”
Heckethorn also noted the Bucs’ penalty kill, not allowing any power-play goals from Skaneateles. Oswego’s power play was also held quiet, going 0-5.
“We couldn’t buy a goal tonight. Whenever we saw that opportunity or saw that opening, whether it was nerves or whatever, we just couldn’t capitalize on it,” he said. “We’re talking about small victories. … Our penalty kill was successful and did its job. We probably should’ve stayed out of the box a little bit more, but that’s a different conversation.”
Oswego (2-2) travels to Clinton on Tuesday, a team the Bucs beat earlier this season. The first contest, a 4-3 overtime win for the Bucs, was a non-league contest. But Tuesday’s game will be a league contest, Heckethorn added.
Isabelle Dobson scored the game-winning goal for Oswego on an assisted by Natalee Miller. Also scoring for the Bucs were Mia Fierro and Palmitesso (2). Dawson stopped 19 shots in the victory.
Kelsey Fuller, Alyssa Nardslico and Mackinley Ronan all scored for the Warriors the first time out.
“We already played them once and we squeaked one out there. We hope to repeat that process. Maybe (that win) gave us a little too much confidence going into this game, I don’t really have an answer for that,” Heckethorn said. “We hope to give them everything that we’ve got, just like we did last time we played them.”
But Heckethorn does have one hope the next time the Bucs see the Lakers later in the season.
“We’ll show them a different team when we see them again,” he said.
