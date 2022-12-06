Alaina DiBlasi vs. Skaneateles

Oswego girls varsity hockey forward Alaina DiBlasi skates through the offensive zone during the Bucs' 5-1 loss to Skaneateles on Tuesday. DiBlasi scored the lone Buc goal, assisted by Mischa Palmitesso.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — Oswego varsity girls hockey coach Ben Heckethorn knows that wasn’t his normal team in the Bucs’ 5-1 loss to Skaneateles on Tuesday.

Up until the match against the Lakers, Oswego had beaten Clinton and Massena, and lost a close game to Potsdam. But Heckethorn said Skaneateles is “the defending state champion for a reason.”

Recommended for you