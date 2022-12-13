Joey DeStevens

Joey DeStevens sits in the 350 supermodified that he is preparing for his brother, Tony DeStevens, to drive at Oswego Speedway in 2023.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — In a bit of a throwback to days gone by, Joey DeStevens knew by the age of 12 that he wanted to work on vehicles.

Now at the age of 19, he is spearheading the conversion of a former Joe Gosek Big-Block supermodified to a 350 supermodified, which will be piloted by his younger brother, Tony DeStevens, at Oswego Speedway.

