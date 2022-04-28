Despite strong outings from Paura & Krul, Buc baseball drops pair of games vs. Jamesville-DeWitt

DEWITT — The Oswego varsity baseball team lost back-to-back games against Jamesville-DeWitt, falling 2-1 on Tuesday before suffering a 4-1 defeat on Wednesday.
In Tuesday’s game, the Red Rams struck first in the fourth inning of a pitcher’s duel, with an RBI double from Aidan McGuire scoring Dante Santos. A sacrifice bunt from Santos brought home Jake Ogata in the sixth, extending J-D’s lead to 2-0.
In the bottom of the seventh, the Bucs put two runners on, and a base hit from Billy Waterbury brought home Owen Sincavage, making it a 2-1 game with two outs. Ogata, who entered to pitch at the start of the inning, was able to recover and get a strikeout to end the game, stranding the tying run on third base in a 2-1 win for the Red Rams.
Waterbury was 2-4 with an RBI, while Sincavage and Jack Reynolds added base hits. Andrew Paura threw 6.1 innings on the mound, allowing one earned run. Jack Donovan also got two outs on the mound.
Wednesday’s game was another low-scoring affair, with the two teams combining for just five hits. Like the first game, J-D was able to open the scoring in the second inning, after Ogata doubled, advanced to third on a wild pitch, and scored on a sacrifice fly from Tyler Kaelin.
McGuire, who walked, advanced to third on Kaelin’s flyout and scored when Sumida laid down a sacrifice bunt, giving the Red Rams a 2-0 lead. J-D added on in the fifth, with an RBI double by Luke VanMarter scoring Nasir Williams. The next batter, Eamon Giblin, hit a sacrifice fly to drive home Aaron Ko, extending the Red Rams’ lead to 4-0.
The Bucs, who had been held hitless through the first five innings, were able to crack the scoreboard in the sixth. Tyler Dean singled with one out, with a double from Sincavage putting runners at second and third. A sac fly by Tommy Kirwan drove home Dean, making it a 4-1 game.
Oswego was unable to get any closer, however, as the Red Rams’ starter, VanMarter, got a popup to end the inning before striking out the side in the seventh, sealing a 4-1 win for J-D.
Dean and Sincavage recorded the only two hits of the game for the Bucs. Matt Krul threw six innings on the mound, allowing three earned runs. He struck out four and walked two, allowing three hits.
Oswego (4-5) will play at Mexico at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
