CICERO — Despite a strong outing on the mound by Michael Krawczyk, the Oswego Little League 10U All-Stars fell to Cicero, 5-3, in the District 8 Tournament on Tuesday.
Krawczyk got the start for Oswego, and cruised through the first three innings, striking out seven batters without allowing a hit. However, the Cicero pitching combination of Louie Rybczak and R.J. Drager also held Oswego hitless through the first three frames.
Rybczak recorded the first hit of the game, a single in the fourth for Cicero, and eventually came around to score the game’s first run. Ethan Bovay, who also singled, came around to score in the inning, giving Cicero a 2-0 lead.
But Oswego fought back, as Krawczyk led off the bottom of the fourth with a single. Shawny Baldwin followed that with another single, and a walk to Nolan Sweet loaded the bases with one out. Callen O’Connor drew a walk the following plate appearance, driving in Krawczyk to make it 2-1.
Cicero was able to escape the jam without any further damage, and Oswego worked out of its own jam in the fifth. A pair of singles and a walk loaded the bases with two outs, but Oswego reliever Brody Burdick worked a groundout to end the inning.
The momentum carried over, and Oswego tied the game in the bottom half of the inning. Krawczyk singled with two outs, quickly stealing second base. Baldwin then delivered a single to right field, allowing Krawczyk to score and tie the game, 2-2.
Cicero responded, however, scoring three runs in the top of the sixth to take the lead for good. Rudy LaPointe led off the inning with a single, and Nick Fidele followed with a single of his own. A triple by Ben Linstruth extended the lead to 4-2, and an RBI single by Landon Coleman scored Linstruth to give Cicero a 5-2 lead.
Oswego continued to fight, as Greyson Joseph, Sweet, and Derek DeCarr all worked walks to load the bases. An RBI groundout by Matthew Woodruff scored Joseph to cut the lead to 5-3, but Fidele, Cicero’s final pitcher, was able to strand the bases loaded and seal the win.
For Oswego, Krawczyk was 2-3 at the plate with two runs scored. Baldwin also went 2-3 with an RBI, while O’Connor and Woodruff each recorded RBIs. Joseph also scored a run for Oswego.
Krawczyk threw 4.2 innings for Oswego, striking out 11 batters. Burdick pitched the final 1.1 frames with a pair of punchouts.
Oswego is 2-1 in pool play after the loss, and played Liverpool on Wednesday, in a game that ended after press time.
