HANNIBAL — Hannibal’s Dennis M. Kenney Middle School hosted its first X-C Invitational on Monday, June 6 (5th & 6th graders) and Wednesday, June 8 (7th & 8th graders). The middle school students ran on the 1.0 mile modified X-C course.
The school had 66 runners on Monday and 45 runners on Wednesday. Each runner and helper received a X-C T-shirt with the word “CHAMPION” on the back, compliments of the Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation. Each runner also receive their running bib, bottled water and apples compliments of Jacobson Farms.
5th and 6th grade results:
1st: Ricky Malone (7:16), 2nd: Tyson Baker (7:18), 3rd: Darren Peters (7:55), 4th: Mrs. Rupert (8:02), 5th: Lyric Bonnie (8:22), 6th: Kai Turaj (8:26), 7th: Deputy Ludington (8:51), 8th: Johnalynn Sklat (9:01), 9th: Kaitlynn Astle (9:13), 10th: Nicholas Richards (9:20), 11th: Derrick Batzer (9:36), 12th: Garrett Green (9:43), 13th: Aurora Hance (9:57), 14th: Paul Carpenter (10:11), 15th: Braydon Heaney (10:18), 16th: Robert Stevens (10:50), 17th: Destany Bryan (10:55), 18th: Alivia Feliciano (10:56), 19th: Alanis Arnold (11:20), 20th: Mr. Wilson (11:26), 21st: Chase Huller (11:27), 22nd: Seamus Connolly (11:28), 23rd: Maddison Fowler (11:34), 24th: Jordyn David (11:35), 25th: Gage Hitaling (11:45), 26th: Nick Grevelding (11:47), 27th: Mason McDonald-Rich (11:49), 28th: Alyssa Kellogg (11:53), 29th: Lillian Hallinan (12:13), 30th: Mrs. Reyn (12:16), 31st: Sophia Lovejoy (12:20), 32nd: Harlow Chrisman (12:34), 33rd: James Cooper (12:36), 34th: Kiara Stevens (12:37), 35th: Kelci Astle (12:38), 36th: Arianna Heaney (12:42), 37th: Emileigh Walts (12:43), 38th: Paul Sage III (12:51), 39th: Kandice Nicolini (13:09), 40th: Makayla Coker (13:09), 41st: Jaylynn Parson (13:31), 42nd: Madison Kellogg (13:32), 43rd: Reagan Bonoffski (13:46), 44th: Thomas Taylor (13:54), 45th: Sterling Foster (13:56), 46th: Nadia Turaj (13:56), 47th: Curtis Pritchard (14:06), 48th: Harmony VanTassel (14:15), 49th: Catherine Hazen (14:26), 50th: Piper Humphrey (14:32), 51st: Cloe McLoughlin (14:35), 52nd: Darren Sabin (14:41), 53rd: Noah Warner (14:42), 54th: Gage Smith (14:43), 55th: Maelynn Merrill (14:47), 56th: Teresa Leonardo (14:48), 57th: Isabella Wagner (14:50), 58th: Alice Thompson (14:57), 59th: Phoenix Leonardo (15:03), 60th: Amy Bartholomew (15:04), 61st: Desiree Venton (15:05), 62nd: Saydee Miner (16:06), 63rd: Myla Manford (16:21), 64th: Kimberly McIntyre (17:37), 65th: Haley Barry (17:51), 66th: Emily Ridgeway (17:52).
7th and 8th grade results:
1st: Logan Ames (5:50), 2nd: Miles McCraw-Howland (5:52), 3rd: Jayden Thomas (6:10), 4th: Moises Hernandez (6:24), 5th: Tanner Kelley (6:30), 6th: Taelyn Arnold (6:33), 7th: Urias Castillo-Gomer (6:36), 8th: Connor Wayman (6:40), 9th: Joey Sellin (6:41), 10th: Alex Miller (6:45), 11th: Landon Gibson (6:52), 12th: Charles Thomas (7:06), 13th: Hiro Mangouranes (7:07), 14th: Zenon DeRocha (7:11), 15th: John Casey (7:13), 16th: Bastian Manford (7:17), 17th: Eli Combes (7:32), 18th: Mr. Morgan (7:35), 19th: Alan Stupp (7:43), 20th: Maya Turaj (7:44), 21st: MacKenzie Young (8:39), 22nd: Mr. Sawyer (8:41), 23rd: Deputy Ludington (8:42), 24th: Austin Sauve (9:05), 25th: Tristan Ryor (9:48), 26th: Madison Melita (9:51), 27th: Peyton Giles (9:51), 28th: Trent Taylor (10:00), 29th: Taylor Giles (10:01), 30th: Myah Lindsley (10:10), 31st: Ben Hess (10:23), 32nd: Caleb Butterfield (10:25), 33rd: Tristan Webster-Finch (11:39), 34th: Bazel Hanavan (11:55), 35th: Jayden Herman (11:57), 36th: Jiada Rivera (12:05), 37th: Madison Papa (12:05), 38th: Logan St. Onge (12:06), 39th: Cecelia Stone (12:08), 40th: Addison Holden (12:17), 41st: Cartar Bonnell (12:27), 42nd: Deven Nicolini (14:56), 43rd: Cyara Smith (15:30), 44th: Sean McCormick (18:37), 45th: Alaina Edmondson (18:50).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.