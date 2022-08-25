FULTON — On Saturday at Fulton Speedway, the final King’s Smash ‘Em Crash ‘Em Demolition Derbies of the season will take place.
There is also a full racing card, with the program being presented by Burke’s Home Centers.
Showers early with isolated thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..
Showers early with isolated thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 25, 2022 @ 4:21 pm
FULTON — On Saturday at Fulton Speedway, the final King’s Smash ‘Em Crash ‘Em Demolition Derbies of the season will take place.
There is also a full racing card, with the program being presented by Burke’s Home Centers.
Racing in feature action will be the Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds, Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks, and the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman.
The pits will open at 4 p.m., with the grandstands opening at 5 p.m.
Racing is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Fans 18 and younger receive free general admission.
After the side-by-side racing, it will be time for the sights and sounds of smoke and crunching metal of the King’s Smash ‘Em Crash ‘Em Demolition Derbies.
There will be a $1,000-to-win Four- and Six-Cylinder Chain and Bang, and a $750-to-win Small Truck & Minivan Junk Run.
In the battle for track championships, there are just two race nights remaining.
Here’s a look at the top drivers in points heading into Saturday’s action.
Modifieds: Tim Sears Jr. (671), Dave Marcuccilli (654), Ron Davis III (651), Marshall Hurd (608), Todd Root (531).
Sportsman: Chris Mackey (640), Andrew Buff (639), Quinn Wallis (620), Amy Holland (609), Kyle Devendorf (606).
Hobby Stocks: Ron Hawker (668), Casey Cunningham (658), Bob Buono (658), Jim Evans (624), Brennan Fitzgibbons (598).
Fulton Speedway has announced that tickets are on sale for the 36th annual Outlaw 200 Weekend, set for Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. See www.fultonspeedway.com for more information.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.