BREWERTON — A pair of King’s Smash ‘Em Crash ‘Em Demolition Derbies capped Friday’s racing program at Brewerton Speedway.
Feature winners on Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Night were Alan Fink (Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman), Joe Garafolo (AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites), and Damien Bechler (Mirabito Four-Cylinders).
In the demolition derbies, the top three in the 4- and 6-Cylinder Chain & Bang were Pulaski’s Max Lowrey, Lowville’s Mark Russell, and (tie for third) Lowville’s Klaine Russell and Fulton’s Fred White.
The top three in the Junk Run were Lodi’s Shawn Aman, Oswego’s Michael Thayer, and Deposit’s Adam Buteau.
Rich Townsend and Mike Root swapped the lead back and forth in the early stages of the 25-lap Sportsman feature.
Through 10 laps, Townsend opened a half a straightaway lead, leaving Stephen Marshall, Richard Murtaugh, Alan Fink, and Root to battle for second through fifth.
Townsend still showed the way with 10 laps to go as heavy traffic ahead allowed Marshall, Fink, points leader Amy Holland, and Murtaugh to close in on the leader.
A caution flag on lap 17 gave the leaders a clear track ahead for the final laps. Fink took advantage of the restart to drive into the lead.
Over the final laps Fink held off first Amy Holland and then Tyler Corcoran for the win. Corcoran, Holland, Cody Manitta, and Zach Sobotka completed the top five.
The 20-lap Mod Lites feature saw Joel Moller grab the lead at the drop of the green. Kyle Demo took over the top spot on a lap 8 restart.
On lap 14 with most of the field running the bottom, Joe Garafolo went to the top side of the speedway and blasted into the lead. He went on to win the race, getting to victory lane at Brewerton for the first time since 2018.
Mike Mullen, Kyle Demo, Tom Mackey, and Matt Kitts finished second through fifth.
Justin Pope led the opening seven laps of the 15-lap Mirabito Four-Cylinders feature before points leader Damien Bechler took over the lead. After taking the lead Bechler had to hold off relentless pressure from Pope lap after lap for the hard-earned victory. Dakota Bechler, Chris Bonoffski, and Ray Bechler completed the top five.
On Friday, July 1, the Brewerton Speedway program will be presented by the Reagan Companies. The Empire Super Sprints Speedweek will headline the action. There will also be features for the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big-Block Modifieds, Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, and the Mirabito Four-Cylinders. The AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites have the night off. The grandstands will open at 5 p.m., with racing at 7 p.m.
Brewerton Speedway feature finishes
Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman (25 laps): Alan Fink, Tyler Corcoran, Amy Holland, Cody Manitta, Zach Sobotka, Stephen Marshall, Dale Caswell, Robert Gage, Ryan Dolbear, Riley Rogala, Kyle Devendorf, Tyler Stevenson, Clayton Brewer III, John Wilber, Earl Rudy, Savannah Laflair, Brandon Carvey, Bucky Hayes, Brett Sears, Brian Murphy, Richard Murtaugh.
AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites (20 laps): Joe Garafolo, Mike Mullen, Kyle Demo, Thomas Mackey, Matt Kitts, Brad Harris, Clayton Brewer III, Tucker Halliday, Jammer Applegate II, Roger Olschewske Jr., Kelly Skinner, Joel Moller, Hunter Lawton, Mark Stevens, Justin Williams.
Mirabito Four-Cylinders (15 laps): Damien Bechler, Justin Pope, Dakota Bechler, Chris Bonoffski, Ray Bechler, Justin Buskey, Walt VanEpps, Nate Powers, Samuel Curcie, Alexandra Parker, Clayton Koch, Cody Thomas, Kingston Sprague, Colby Herzog.
Destruction at the Demon Demolition Derbies: Max Lowery, Pulaski, ($1,000-to-win 4- & 6-Cylinder Chain & Bang); Shawn Aman, Lodi, ($750-to-win Junk Run).
