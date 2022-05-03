FULTON — Billy Decker capped off Fulton Speedway’s Highbank Holdup Weekend by winning Saturday’s 60-lap feature for the DIRTcar 358 Modified Series.
In other Saturday features, Matt Janczuk and Chris Mackey won the 25-lap main events for the Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman class, and Chris Bonoffski won the 20-lap, $500-to-win Four-Cylinder Open.
By winning the Sportsman features, Janczuk and Mackey locked up guaranteed starting spots for the Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout during Outlaw 200 Weekend.
When Billy Decker was asked to drive the potent Slack-owned, Transport Sales & Service, #3 RS, he jumped at the chance, and it immediately paid off.
In the $4,000-to-win DIRTcar 358 Modified Series feature, Decker took advantage of his front-row starting spot. When the green flag waved Decker jumped out in front and led all 60-laps en route to his 38th career win at Fulton.
Jimmy Phelps mounted a late charge and reeled in Decker, but caution flags took away his momentum. Phelps said on long runs his car was good, but the late yellow flags cooled his tires and spelled the difference in the race.
Defending series champion Billy Dunn, Ryan Bartlett (who started 19th), and Mike Mahaney finished third through fifth.
Adam Pierson, Ron Davis III, Dave Marcuccilli, Tim Sears Jr., and Jackson Gill completed the top 10.
Remington Hamm and Brandon Carvey led in the opening laps of the first 25-lap Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman feature. On lap 5, defending track champion Matt Janczuk went to the top of the speedway and drove into the lead. He was not seriously challenged the rest of the way. Hamm, Amy Holland, Carvey, and Kyle Devendorf finished second through fifth.
The second 25-lap DIRTcar Sportsman feature saw Cody Manitta lead the opening five laps. Bobby Herrington then blasted into the lead and set a quick pace. Herrington held off a fast-closing Willy Decker Jr. before, on lap 23, Decker’s car suddenly slowed, ending his shot at the win.
In the green-white-checker finish, Chris Mackey went to the top of the speedway and pulled even with Harrington exiting turn 4 coming to the checkers. Mackey won by 0.064 of a second. Dale Caswell, Brett Sears, and A.J. Miller placed third through fifth.
Chris Bonoffski led every lap of the 20-lap Mirabito Four-Cylinder feature. Jason Porter, Corey Valade, Chuck Powelczyk, and Quinn Wallis finished second through fifth.
Highbank Holdup Weekend kicked off on Friday, highlighted by Danny Varin’s victory in the 25-lap feature for the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints.
Thirty-one Empire Super Sprints signed in to the pits for their first ESS race of 2022 season.
Varin entered the night with a new look, new car number (01) and new chassis builder. Varin made a statement by leading every lap of the feature.
Davie Franek challenged Varin in the early laps, but never seriously challenged, even in lapped traffic.
Battles behind the top-two were tight, with Matt Tanner, Ryan Turner, and Jonathan Preston finishing third through fifth.
Kelly Hebing, Billy Van Inwegen, Joe Trenca, Jordan Thomas, and Dylan Swiernik completed the top 10.
The Empire Super Sprints will return to Fulton Speedway for a big show on Memorial Day Weekend, May 28.
The Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks competed in a 20-lap feature. Jim Evans led the opening two laps before Casey Cunningham took over the lead. Once out front, Cunningham was able to outrun the rest of the field for his first win at the speedway. Ron Marsden, Bob Buono, Brennan Fitzgibbons, and Ron Hawker rounded out the top five.
In the 20-lap AmeriCU Mod Lites feature, Tim White took the checkered flag ahead of Brewerton Speedway track champion Justin Williams for the big win. Rick Demo, Tucker Halliday, and Hunter Lawton finished third through fifth.
This Saturday, Compass Credit Union & Ferris Mowers will kick off the chase to a championship with track points starting.
On the card will be the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, E&V Energy Novice Sportsman, plus the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks. Gates open at 5 p.m. and racing starts at 7 p.m.
See www.fultonspeedway.com for ticket details and more information.
FULTON SPEEDWAY FEATURE FINISHES
Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints (25 laps): Danny Varin, Davie Franek, Matt Tanner, Ryan Turner, Jonathan Preston, Kelly Hebing, Billy Van Inwegen, Joe Trenca, Jordan Thomas, Dylan Swiernik, Paulie Colagiovanni, Brett Wright, Sam Reakes IV, Jacob Dykstra, Dalton Rombough, Chad Miller, Jeff Cook, Cory Turner, Jason Barney, Parker Evans, Chuck Hebing, Tyler Cartier, Jeff Trombley, Denny Peebles, Jordan Poirier, Mikey Kruchka.
AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites (20 laps): Tim White, Justin Williams, Rick Demo, Tucker Halliday, Hunter Lawton, Thomas Mackey, Jack Lyon, Billy Applebee, Zack Babcock, Mark Stevens, Mike Mullen, Brad Harris.
Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks (20 laps): Casey Cunningham, Ron Marsden, Bob Buano, Brennan Fitzgibbons, Ronald Hawker, Todd Koegel, Jim Evans, Brandon Barron.
DIRTcar 358 Modified Series (60 laps): Billy Decker, Jimmy Phelps, Billy Dunn, Ryan Bartlett, Mike Mahaney, Adam Pierson, Ron Davis III, David Marcuccilli, Tim Sears, Jackson Gill, Ryan Arbuthnot, Tyler Meeks, Lance Willix, Corey Barker, Justin Stone, Jordan McCreadie, Michael Parent, Todd Root, Steve Lewis Jr., Matt Woodruff, Derek Webb, Dylan Zacharias, Michael Stanton, Andrew Ferguson, Taylor Caprara, A.J. Kingsley, Erick Rudolph, Mat Williamson, Chad Brachmann, Bob Henry Jr.
Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman (Feature #1, 25 laps): Matt Janczuk, Remington Hamm, Amy Holland, Brandon Carvey, Kyle Devendorf, Richard Murtaugh, Brett Draper, Wade Chrisman, Joshua Amodio, Riley Rogala, Robert Gage, Kevan Cook, Kearra Backus, Savannah Laflair, John Wilber, Jason Breezee, Ryan Dolbear, Ted Starr, Bucky Hayes, Austin Germinio.
Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman (Feature #2, 25 laps): Chris Mackey, Bobby Herrington, Dale Caswell, Brett Sears, A.J. Miller, Emmett Waldron, Quinn Wallis, Joe Kline, Stephen Marshall, Jake Davis, Billy Sauve, Dorian Wahdan, Kelly Smith, Austin Cooper, Willy Decker, Cody Manitta, Buddy Leathley, Justin Breezee, Michael Root.
$500-to-win Four Cylinder Open (20 laps): Chris Bonoffski, Jason Porter, Corey Valade, Chuck Powelczyk, Quinn Wallis, Damien Bechler, Nate Powers, Daniel Valade, Lee Fritz, Brian Belles, Sam Curcie, Kingston Sprague, Mike Stone, Dakota Bechler, Jamie Radley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.