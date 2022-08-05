ALBANY — New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos has announced that hunting and trapping licenses and Deer Management Permits (DMPs) for the 2022-2023 seasons are now on sale.
Expanded hunting opportunities offered last year are also available to hunters this year.
“Half-a-million New Yorkers enjoy hunting each year and the DEC is excited to increase hunting opportunities again this season for longtime hunters and new participants to the sport,” Seggos said. “As always, safety is a top priority and I remind all hunters to follow the key principles of hunter safety before heading afield.”
Licenses and permits can be purchased online at decals.licensing.east.kalkomey.com. They are also available at license-issuing agents or by phone at 866-933-2257.
The new hunting and trapping licenses are valid from Sept. 1, 2022, through Aug. 31, 2023.
Annual fishing licenses are valid for 365 days from the date of purchase.
New York’s habitat serves a vital role in maintaining healthy and sustainable fish and wildlife resources. Purchasing a hunting, fishing, or trapping license helps support the DEC’s conservation projects and ensures the future of natural resources for generations to come.
The DEC also encourages outdoor enthusiasts to consider purchasing a Habitat and Access Stamp each year. Funds from the $5 stamp support projects to conserve habitat and improve public access for fish- and wildlife-related activities. This year’s Habitat and Access Stamp features a red eft, a juvenile eastern newt.
Now through Nov. 30, the DEC Call Center is accessible from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Regular call center weekday hours will resume Dec. 1.
Individuals should have the following items ready when buying a license:
• Complete contact information (e.g. name, address, email address, telephone number);
• DEC customer ID number (if applicable);
• Proof of residency (e.g., driver’s license or non-driver’s ID with a valid New York State address); and
• If purchasing by phone or internet, a valid credit card.
If not already entered in DEC’s automated licensing system, individuals are required to provide proof of hunter or trapper education certification or a copy of a previous license for all hunting and trapping license purchases.
For additional information, visit the General Sporting License Information webpage at www.dec.ny.gov/permits on the DEC’s website.
All first-time hunters, bowhunters, and trappers must pass one or more courses before they can purchase a license. Online and in-person courses are available.
In-person courses include a field day where new hunters can get hands-on experience. All in-person courses are free of charge, but space may be limited. Courses fill quickly, so participants are encouraged to sign up early. Visit DEC’s website (www.dec.ny.gov) for more details, including a list of courses, registration instructions, and how to obtain study materials.
The requirements to earn a New York State hunter education certificate can also be met by completing DEC’s online hunter education course and passing the exam. Upon passing, participants will receive a hunter education certificate to purchase a hunting license. Participants must be New York State residents. There is a cost for the course. The online course can be accessed at the DEC website.
New York State is also offering an online bowhunter education certification course. Upon passing, hunters will receive a bowhunter education certificate. Participants must be New York State residents. There is a cost for the course. The online course can be accessed at the DEC website.
Additional deer hunting opportunities initiated last year will continue in 2022.
A special early season for antlerless deer runs from Sept. 10-18 in select Wildlife Management Units. Twelve- and 13-year-old hunters may pursue deer with a firearm or crossbow under the supervision of a licensed adult hunter in counties that opt in to the program, and the new holiday deer hunt provides a second portion of the late bow and muzzleloader season from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 in the Southern Zone. These opportunities contribute to deer management, allow for young hunters to be mentored by experienced adults, and enable families and friends to hunt together during the holiday season.
Hunter safety tips
The number of hunting-related shooting incidents is declining, but even one incident is too many. Hunters can prevent injuries and fatalities by following the rules of hunting safety:
• Assume every gun is loaded;
• Control the muzzle in a safe direction;
• Keep your finger off the trigger until firing;
• Be sure of your target and beyond; and
• Wear hunter orange or pink.
Tree stand falls are a major cause of hunting injuries. These hunting-related injuries and fatalities are easily preventable. Hunters are advised to use a full-body harness and fall-arrest system and stay connected from the time they leave the ground until the time they return.
Hunters are advised to check stands (including straps and chains) every season and replace worn or missing parts. The proper use of tree stands and full-body harnesses helps prevent injuries and fatalities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.