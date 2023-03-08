ALBANY — New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos has announced the 2022 hunting seasons tied 2021 for the safest-ever year, with the lowest number of hunting-related shooting incidents since record-keeping began. 

DEC Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) investigated nine hunting-related shooting incidents (HRSIs) in 2022, including one fatality.

