FULTON — Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modified racer Ron Davis III stayed alive for the 2022 track championship with a big win Saturday at Fulton Speedway.
Davis started 15th the 35-lap feature and quickly move his way to the front, taking the lead on lap 12 and never looking back.
He had to get through heavy traffic and outrun points leader Tim Sears Jr. before taking the checkered flag.
It sets up a one-race showdown this Saturday, Sept. 3, for the track crown between Davis and Sears. Coming into championship night, Sears holds a 16-point lead over Davis, and a 33-point margin over Dave Marcuccilli.
Other winners Saturday on Burke’s Do It Best Night were Brett Draper and Bailey Groves (Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman), Brennan Fitzgibbons (Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks), and Hunter Hollenbeck (E&V Energy Novice Sportsman).
Ryan Richardson took the lead at the start of the Modified feature and set a fast pace through a couple of caution periods. He was a few car lengths ahead of A.J. Kingsley on lap 10. Sean Beardsley, Colton Wilson, and Davis completed the top five at that point.
Davis blasted into the lead on lap 12 and started driving away from the field. He was still in total command of the race at the halfway point with a big lead over Sears, who also started deep in the field. Richardson, Corey Barker, and Wilson were in positions 3-5.
With 10 laps to go, Davis was on rails using the bottom of the speedway, 2.3 seconds ahead of Sears. Larry Wight from 17th, Barker, and Richardson raced for third through fifth.
Over the final laps, traffic ahead of Davis was two and three wide, allowing Sears to get within a few car lengths. Davis found the openings he needed to pick up the victory by 0.802 of a second at the checkers over Sears. Wight, Rocky Warner from the last-chance qualifier, and Barker finished third through fifth.
Jason Breezee led the first five laps of the first 25-lap Sportsman feature before Brett Draper drove into the top spot. By lap 10, Draper extended his lead over Breezee, with Kearra Backus, Dave Moyer, and Cody Manitta in the top five.
Draper, still on the top side of the speedway, was setting a fast pace out front followed by Breezee, Jake Davis, and Manitta. Title contender Andrew Buff, who was involved in an early race incident, was up to fifth.
Over the final laps there were six cars contending for the win. Draper never left the top groove and beat Jake Davis by 0.511 at the checkers. Breezee, Buff, and Manitta finished third through fifth.
Draper and Breezee had their purse and points put on hold for technical issues.
The second 25-lap Sportsman feature saw Bailey Groves take the lead and bolt out to a half a straightaway cushion by lap 5, leaving Tim Gareau, Teddy Clayton, Stephen Marshall, and Kyle Devendorf to race for second through fifth.
At the halfway point Groves was still on cruise control out front ahead of Clayton, Marshall, Devendorf, and Rocky Grosso.
Over the final laps Groves drove away from the field for her first-career Sportsman victory by 1.9 seconds over Devendorf, Marshall, Clayton, and Grosso.
Andrew Buff will come into the final points race Saturday with a 13-point lead over Chis Mackey in the battle for the track title in the Sportsman division.
Brennan Fitzgibbons led every lap of the 20-lap Hobby Stock feature for his second victory of the season. Jim Evans, Ron Hawker, Edward Stevens, and Casey Cunningham completed the top five. Hawker holds a 14-point lead over Cunningham coming into the final points night. Bob Buono is 18 points in back of Hawker.
Matthew Backus led the opening nine laps of the 15-lap Novice Sportsman feature when his car broke. He pulled into the infield and handed the lead to Hunter Hollenbeck. Hollenbeck led the rest of the way for the win. E.J. Gallup, Danny Allen, Brianna Murtaugh, and Rick Kinney finished second through fifth.
This Saturday will be the final weekly race of the 2022 season when track champions will be crowned. Dot Foods and Neivel Precision Plumbing will present the program.
The Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints will be on the card along with the Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds, Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks, and the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman. The grandstands will open at 5 p.m., with racing at 7 p.m.
Fulton Speedway feature finishes
Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds (35 laps): Ron Davis III, Tim Sears Jr., Larry Wight, Rocky Warner, Corey Barker, Todd Root, Ryan Richardson, Colton Wilson, David Marcuccilli, Andrew Ferguson, Tommy Collins, Jeff Prentice, Tyler Murray, Bob Henry Jr., Justin Crisafulli, Matt Caprara, Chris Cunningham, Brock Pinkerous, Max Hill, A.J. Kingsley, Marshall Hurd, Sean Beardsley, Matt Becker, Amy Holland.
Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #1 (25 laps): Brett Draper, Jake Davis, Jason Breezee, Andrew Buff, Cody Manitta, Quinn Wallis, Alan Fink, Wade Chrisman, Remington Hamm, Ryan Dolbear, Chris Mackey, Zachary Buff, Brett Buono, David Moyer, Colby Herzog, Austin Germinio, Richard Murtaugh, A.J. Miller, Kearra Backus, Jimmy Moyer.
Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #2 (25 laps): Bailey Groves, Kyle Devendorf, Stephen Marshall, Teddy Clayton Jr., Rocky Grosso, Joe Kline, Emmett Waldron, Kevan Cook, Clayton Brewer III, Billy Sauve, Michael Root, Justin Breezee, Tim Gareau, Austin Cooper, Dorian Wahdan, Buddy Leathley, Brett Sears, Brandon Chretien.
Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks (20 laps): Brennan Fitzgibbons, Jim Evans, Ron Hawker, Edward Stevens, Casey Cunningham, Brandon Barron, Bob Buono.
E&V Energy Novice Sportsman (15 laps): Hunter Hollenbeck, E.J. Gallup, Danny Allen, Brianna Murtaugh, Rick Kinney, Joe Wilcox, Phillip Loosen, Alan McDonald, Matthew Backus.
Demolition Derbies: Fulton’s Freddy White won the $1,000-to-win 4- and 6-Cylinder Chain and Bang. Syracuse’s Jim Sherman won the $750-to-win Minivan and Small Truck Junk Run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.