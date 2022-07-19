Dave Shullick Jr. wins second straight Novelis Supermodified feature at Oswego Speedway

OSWEGO — After starting 10th, Dave Shullick Jr. charged through the Novelis Supermodified field to bring home his second-straight feature win in Saturday’s Oswego County Media Group Summer Championship at Oswego Speedway.
The Ohio racer had yet to finish top five prior to his Independence Weekend Grand Prix triumph two weeks earlier, but once again the Osetek Racing No. 95 team is firing on all cylinders at the halfway point of the season
“The car was really good, probably a bit tighter than we wanted, but winning last week and then the track record and a win today, that’s what momentum looks like,” Shullick said. “We are not out of this points battle yet, so it’s not going to be an easy road for them, that’s for sure. We have to keep getting wins, racking these up, and doing what we are doing. I’m looking forward to trying to get 10 grand next week (in the ‘Mr. Supermodified’ race), but it’s always fun when you can stand here.”
Shullick thanked his racing team and his family for all their support.
Jack Patrick and Camden Proud made up the front row for the 50-lap shootout, with Proud jumping out to the early lead.
Fourth-starting Dan Connors Jr. passed Patrick and Logan Rayvals to grab second place in the opening laps.
It took Shullick just 10 laps to bypass Brandon Bellinger, Dave Danzer, Tyler Thompson, Joe Gosek, and finally Rayvals before moving in and passing Jeff Abold.
Both Shullick and Abold went around the outside of Patrick to take over positions three and four on lap 18.
Two laps later, Shullick made an inside pass of Connors to grab second. He quickly closed in on race leader Proud.
Piloting the former Doug Didero No. 3, Proud set a comfortable pace and led until halfway, when Shullick made a bid for the lead coming out of turn 4. Shullick used the high road to get out in front.
Proud held on to second until lap 30, as the handling started to go away on the No. 54. That allowed Abold to take over second.
With 10 laps to go, Patrick, one week removed from a blown engine, put together an outstanding drive as he went underneath Connors for fourth and pressured Proud for third.
However, Patrick made contact with Proud entering turn 3, sending the third-place car spinning into the foam and collecting Thompson, who was running in fifth. Both Proud and Thompson were done for the night after this incident as Patrick inherited third. Connors was still fourth, but slowed out of a top-five spot on the restart, also finishing his night in the pits.
This brought Danzer and Gosek to Patrick’s back bumper for the remaining 10 laps, but Patrick held them off for his first career supermodified podium finish.
Meanwhile, nobody challenged Shullick in the second half of the race. Shullick cruised away from Abold to notch the 23rd Oswego Speedway feature win of his career.
Abold finished second, Patrick third, Danzer fourth, and Gosek fifth. Rounding out the top 10 were Rayvals, Bellinger, Ryan Locke, Tim Snyder, and Connors.
This Saturday at Oswego Speedway, the Novelis Supermodified stars will square off for the huge $10,000 top prize in the 75-lap “Mr. Novelis Supermodified” feature event.
Also on the card will be the $2,000-to-win “Mr. J&S Paving 350 Supers” and $1,500-to-win “Mr. Pathfinder Bank SBS” specials.
