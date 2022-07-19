Dave Shullick Jr. wins second straight Novelis Supermodified feature at Oswego Speedway

Dave Shullick Jr. poses after winning the Novelis Supermodified feature at Oswego Speedway on Saturday, July 16.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — After starting 10th, Dave Shullick Jr. charged through the Novelis Supermodified field to bring home his second-straight feature win in Saturday’s Oswego County Media Group Summer Championship at Oswego Speedway.

The Ohio racer had yet to finish top five prior to his Independence Weekend Grand Prix triumph two weeks earlier, but once again the Osetek Racing No. 95 team is firing on all cylinders at the halfway point of the season

