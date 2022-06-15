FULTON — After four straight third-place finishes in the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modified features at Fulton Speedway, Dave Marcuccilli drove into victory lane Saturday.
Marcuccili played the patient game in the 35-lap feature, making the winning pass on lap 33 when he drove around leader Justin Crisafulli.
The speedway’s bounty on Tim Sears Jr. was not claimed because Sears’ car had mechanical problems early in the feature.
Other winners on Ingles Performance Night were Brett Sears (Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman), Bob Buono (Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks), and Skylar Greenfield (E&V Energy Novice Sportsman).
Ryan Richardson and Justin Crisafulli brought the 35-lap DIRTcar Modified feature to the initial green flag, with Crisafulli grabbing the early advantage.
A caution flag flew on lap 2 when Larry Wight stopped in turns 3 and 4 with rear suspension problems. Repairs couldn’t be made, ending his night.
Another caution period occurred on lap 6 when Tim Sears Jr. slowed with rear end mechanical issues, ending his night.
Through 10 laps, Crisafulli opened a big advantage as Corey Barker, Richardson, Ron Davis III, and Marshall Hurd were locked in a tight battle for second through fifth.
Crisafulli drove out to a two-second lead by lap 15. Barker, Davis, Richardson and Hurd still showed in the top five.
On lap 19, Crisafulli saw his big lead evaporate when Hurd slowed to bring out the yellow flag.
Davis went to the top side of the speedway to drive into the lead on lap 27. With five laps to go, Crisafulli drove back under Davis to retake the lead just before Davis had a tire go down, ending his shot at the win.
On lap 33, Marcuccilli went to the top of the speedway to blast into the lead with the winning pass. Crisafulli, Barker, Todd Root, and Jeff Prentice finished second through fifth.
At the start of the 25-lap Sportsman feature, Joe Kline and Buddy Leathley got upside down on the backstraight. Both drivers were OK.
Robert Gage led the opening two laps before Rocky Grosso drove into the lead in the early going. Grosso’s lead was erased by a caution flag on lap 9. Quinn Wallis charged into the lead on the restart.
The feature came down to a three-car race between Wallis, Grosso, and Brett Sears. Grosso regained the lead on lap 18 and looked to be heading to victory lane. Sears drove by Grosso on lap 20 and went on to win the race, his second career Sportsman win at the speedway. Wallis, Jake Davis, Amy Holland, and Chris Mackey finished second through fifth.
In the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks 20-lap feature, Jim Evans and Bob Buono raced the entire speedway side-by-side for most of the event. Buono grabbed the narrow win at the checkered flag. Evans, Ron Hawker, Ron Marsden, and Casey Cunningham finished second through fifth.
Skylar Greenfield took top honors in the 15-lap Novice Sportsman feature over Kasey Coffey, Danny Allen, Jesse Morgan, and Joe Wilcox.
Fulton Speedway will return to action Saturday, June 18, when chaos and racing meet with the Trailer Race of Destruction, plus the track’s regular divisions of racing. The program will be presented by A-Verdi Storage Containers.
In the Trailer Race of Destruction, they use the entire speedway to destroy their opponents to be the last one standing with their trailer still attached to their vehicle to collect the $1,000-to-win top prize, plus prize money for second and third place.
The grandstands will open at 5 p.m., with racing at 7 p.m.
See www.fultonspeedway.com for more details.
Fulton Speedway feature finishes
Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds (35 laps): David Marcuccilli, Justin Crisafulli, Corey Barker, Todd Root, Jeff Prentice, Ryan Richardson, Kyle Inman, Colton Wilson, Chris Cunningham, Nick Krause, Ron Davis III, Bob Henry Jr., Marshall Hurd, Tim Sears Jr., Larry Wight, Jeff Taylor.
Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman (25 laps): Brett Sears, Quinn Wallis, Jake Davis, Amy Holland, Chris Mackey, Cody Manitta, Brandon Carvey, Remington Hamm, Wade Chrisman, Emmett Waldron, A.J. Miller, Brett Draper, Joshua Amodio, Billy Sauve, Robert Gage, Savannah Laflair, Ryan Dolbear, Richard Murtaugh, David Rogers, Andrew Buff, Brandon Chretien, Kyle Devendorf, Austin Germinio, Kearra Backus, Tim Gareau, James Donaldson, Tedd Clayton Jr., Clayton Brewer III, Kevan Cook, Austin Cooper, Joe Kline, Buddy Leathley, Rocky Grosso.
Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks (20 laps): Bob Buono, Jim Evans, Ronald Hawker, Ron Marsden, Casey Cunningham, Brandon Barron, Adam Hunt, Tyler Bushey, Todd Koegel, Brennan Fitzgibbons, Russ Marsden, Shawn Hurd, Edward Stevens
E&V Energy Novice Sportsman (15 laps): Skylar Greenfield, Kasey Coffey, Danny Allen, Jesse Morgan, Joe Wilcox, Brianna Murtaugh, Rick Kinney, Steven Tabor, Jason Breezee, Jason Parkhurst Jr., Justin Breezee, Josh Fellows.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.