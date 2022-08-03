Dave Lloyd records hole-in-one at Oswego Country Club Aug 3, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OSWEGO — Dave Lloyd recorded a hole-in-one on July 31 at Oswego Country Club.Lloyd used a 6-iron to ace the second hole, playing at 167 yards. The hole-in-one was witnessed by Nick Lloyd, Michele Lloyd, and Jenna Lloyd. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you News Now Residents urged to remain vigilant as COVID hospitalizations increase County holds extended clinic hours for back-to-school vaccinations ‘We’re all feeling the pain at the pump’: Common Council committee approves additional fuel funds for city vehicles Officials explain new pipeline in Oswego River Latest e-Edition August 3, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSheriff’s office responds to fatal construction accidentHarborquest winners embrace family, friends and traditionJeff Richard Wallace IIFulton Police make arrest after assault of elderly male; witness locatedOfficials explain new pipeline in Oswego RiverTwo Oswego Dunkin’ locations temporarily closed for renovationsFulton PD releases name of pedestrian involved in accidentSylvia FrawleyMayor Michaels announces planned redevelopment of Nestle Building 30Empire State Challenge brings World of Outlaws to Weedsport Speedway Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Homes FULTON DUPLEX for sale. 2 bedrooms, 1bathroom each. Ifinterested, please Jobs DRIVERS WANTEDMUST HAVE GOOD DRIVING RECORD. EMPLOYMENT - Apprenticeship OpportunityNoticeRoofers JAC of Syracuse, Local #195 will Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
