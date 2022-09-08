Dan Marsden goes undefeated to dominate Kartway Classic

Dan Marsden poses with his first-place trophies after winning four features at the Oswego Kartway Classic.

 Ray Grela photo

OSWEGO — More than 100 entries made the return of the JP Jewelers Oswego Kartway Classic a resounding success, with Dan Marsden ruling the day on his way to a total of four main-event victories as the driver of the No. 81.

Marsden outran stellar fields in Clone Light, Clone Heavy, Pro Clone 360, and Open to earn a total of $500 and four champion’s rings from JP Jewelers.

