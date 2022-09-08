Dan Marsden goes undefeated to dominate Kartway Classic

OSWEGO — More than 100 entries made the return of the JP Jewelers Oswego Kartway Classic a resounding success, with Dan Marsden ruling the day on his way to a total of four main-event victories as the driver of the No. 81.
Marsden outran stellar fields in Clone Light, Clone Heavy, Pro Clone 360, and Open to earn a total of $500 and four champion’s rings from JP Jewelers.
In Clone Heavy, Marsden topped Seth Whitney, Kyle Weeks, Jeffrey Chapman and Thomas Montgomery for the victory. He beat Whitney, Montgomery, David Hackett Jr. and Trent Smith in Clone Light.
Pro Clone 360 saw Marsden inherit the lead when Matt Matteson caught the restart cone around the halfway point of the event, which resulted in a two-position penalty on another restart. From there Marsden held on to take the $500-to-win, 50-lap race over Whitney, Matteson, Montgomery and Hackett.
The Open main event went slightly easier for Marsden. He lapped all but one competitor, ending ahead of Tom Perrin, Michael McLaughlin, Lewis Lewis and Corey Norton.
The only other senior division up for grabs was Clone Super Heavy. It resulted in a fantastic finish between Chance Weaver and Quillon Dann. Dann, the winner of the Kartway’s Battle at the Bullring in August, was looking to go back-to-back, but a late restart gave Weaver an opportunity at the lead and he took advantage. Weaver led just one lap on his way to the win over Jordan Sullivan, Dann, Cameron Taylor and Jason Moll.
Junior division action started with Jr. Red Clone, and it was again Luke Holmes getting the victory. Holmes held off a charging Mason Simmons for the win with Bryson Gill, Harlow Russell and Liam Pakenham completing the top five.
Jr. Green Clone was a runaway victory for Addisyn Roger over Richard Yelle, Callen Cleary and Chandler Remp.
Nigel Pendykoski swept Jr. Blue Clone and Jr. Unrestricted once again topping Logan Brown, Mason Beshures, Dylan Clemons and Ian McLaughlin in Blue while defeating Aidan McCollister, Riley Begy, Haily Brownell and Rylynn Bain in Unrestricted.
Savannah Simmons drove to a Classic victory in Jr. Purple Clone by outrunning Billy Whittaker, Tehanonsakahnion Thompson and Connor Morrison.
The King of the Kartway Series will conclude with the Fall Frenzy 200 on Friday, Sept. 23. All eight points divisions will crown champions, followed by the 16-kart Fall Frenzy 200 for Pro Clone 360, which will see caution flag laps count in the longest race ever run at Oswego Kartway.
Oswego Kartway can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OswegoKartway.
Oswego Kartway feature finishes
Jr. Red Clone (20 laps): Luke Holmes, Mason Simmons, Bryson Gill, Harlow Russell, Liam Pakenham, Tucker Coleman, Bennett Malbeuf.
Jr. Green Clone (20 laps): Addisyn Roger, Richard Yelle, Callen Cleary, Chandler Remp.
Jr. Blue Clone (20 laps): Nigel Pendykoski, Logan Brown, Mason Beshures, Dylan Clemons, Ian McLaughlin, Corban Dubois, Page Smith, Riley Begy, Chase Crumb, Emma Spaulding.
Jr. Purple Clone (20 laps): Savannah Simmons, Billy Whittaker, Tehanonsakahnion Thompson, Connor Morrison.
Unrestricted (20 laps): Nigel Pendykoski, Aidan McCollister, Riley Begy, Haily Brownell, Rylynn Bain.
Clone Heavy (25 laps): Dan Marsden, Seth Whitney, Kyle Weeks, Jeffrey Chapman, Thomas Montgomery, Courtney Robins, Adam Collins, Landon Dubois, Chris Natoli, Cody Bayne, Jamie Shutts, Seth Perrin, William Young, Matt Matteson.
Clone Light (25 laps): Dan Marsden, Seth Whitney, Thomas Montgomery, David Hackett Jr., Trent Smith, Sean Simmons, Kenzie Graham, Jeff Champagne, Tanner Emmons, Brittney Hackett, Kyle Weeks, John Palmieri, Anthony Scott.
Clone Super Heavy (25 laps): Chance Weaver, Jordan Sullivan, Quillon Dann, Cameron Taylor, Jason Moll, Kyle Watson, Mark Kapuscinski, Rusty Natoli, Hunter Hollenbeck, Nick McGill, Tyler Henry, Logan Winn, Eric Jewett.
Pro Clone 360 (25 laps): Dan Marsden, Seth Whitney, Matt Matteson, Thomas Montgomery, David Hackett Jr., Seth Perrin, Tanner Emmons, Kyle Weeks, John Palmieri, Trent Smith, Jamie Shutts, Chris Natoli, Sean Simmons.
Open (25 laps): Dan Marsden, Tom Perrin, Michael McLaughlin, Lewis Lewis, Corey Norton, Richard Jordal.
