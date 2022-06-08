Dan Kapuscinski wins second straight Pathfinder Bank SBS feature

OSWEGO — Defending Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers track champion Dan Kapuscinski notched his sixth career victory and second of the 2022 season on Saturday at Oswego Speedway.
Kapuscinski crossed the finish line in second place, but the racer that crossed the finish line first, Griffin Miller, was later disqualified due to an Illegal metering block that did not conform to the rule book.
Sophomore driver Darrick Hilton placed second, with rookies Jon Carson and Greg Richardson finishing third and fourth, and Mark Denny Jr. fifth.
G.O. Racing teammates Greg O’Connor and Tony Pisa led the field to the initial green flag for the 30-lap main event. O’Connor jumped out to the lead. Third-starting Miller settled into second, with Pisa third.
The field only made it one lap before contact between Kapuscinski and Tim Proud brought Proud’s No. 54 around in turn 3, collecting Darren Shuman, Jude Parker, Drew Pascuzzi, and Ryan Gunther, ending the day for those five cars.
When racing resumed, O’Connor kept the top spot over Miller. Behind the top two, the outside lane prevailed with Josh Sokolic and Kapuscinski able to work past Pisa up high, moving into positions three and four, and knocking the Pisa No. 89 back to fifth.
On lap 6, O’Connor got up a bit wide coming off of turn 2, opening the door for Miller to take the race lead with Sokolic and Pisa following through for second and third.
O’Connor had fallen to fourth and just as Kapuscinski attempted to take a look to his inside, Kapuscinski lost the handle on the No. 23 between turns 3 and 4, bringing out the yellow flag.
For the lap 7 choose-style restart, Sokolic elected to use the high side of the speedway and it paid off as the driver of the No. 26 inched out in front, taking the lead from Miller. The running order at this point was Sokolic, Miller, Pisa, O’Connor, and Noah Ratcliff. O’Connor’s car got sideways between turns 3 and 4 and went into the foam barrier, collecting the Ratcliff No. 73. The Ratcliff team made repairs and returned the driver to the race, but O’Connor was out for the night with heavy damage to his car.
Still on lap 7, the field re-stacked for the restart, but yet another yellow flag flew, this time for Pisa, Robbie Wirth, Josh Wallace, and A.J. Larkin tangled in turn 1. Wirth got into the back of Pisa, spinning both cars out, and collecting Wallace and Larkin. This finished the evening for all four of those cars.
After a lengthy cleanup, Sokolic again used the outside of the speedway to hold the lead from Miller on the restart.
Meanwhile, Kapuscinski and Ratcliff, both involved in earlier incidents and restarting at the rear of the field, found their way back inside the top five in just four laps.
Sokolic built a comfortable lead over Miller until lap 18, when he slowed with mechanical issues and headed for the pits, handing the lead back to Miller with Kapuscinski and Ratcliff now second and third.
Miller dominated the race from that point, both Kapuscinski and Ratcliff a distant second and third. However, Ratcliff was next to drop out of the action after he lost the right front brake caliper on the No. 73. This moved Darrick Hilton into third, Carson fourth, and Richardson into the top five.
Miller took the checkered flag, but Kapuscinski was declared winner after post-race tech ahead of Hilton, Carson, Richardson, and Denny.
The Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers will have the night off this Saturday, but will return to action on June 18 with twin 20-lap features alongside the J&S Paving 350 Supers.
Feature finish (30 laps): 1. Dan Kapuscinski (23), 2. Darrick Hilton (66), 3. Jon Carson (27), 4. Greg Richardson (01), 5. Mark Denny Jr. (14), 6. Noah Ratcliff (73), 7. Josh Sokolic (26), 8. Tony Pisa (89), 9. Rob Wirth (04), 10. Josh Wallace (49), 11. A.J. Larkin (35), 12. Greg O’Connor (90), 13. D.J. Shuman (62), 14. Jude Parker (00), 15. Drew Pascuzzi (72), 16. Ryan Gunther (22), 17. Tim Proud (54), 18. Griffin Miller (9, DQ).
