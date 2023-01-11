Fulton’s Trevor Hendrickson dribbles the basketball around the 3-point arc during a recent Red Raider boys basketball game. Hendrickson, on Tuesday, drained a 3-pointer with 10 seconds to go to put Fulton up by one point against Fowler, helping the Red Raiders secure a 64-61 victory.
SYRACUSE — After falling in overtime earlier in the week, the Fulton varsity boys basketball team got back in the win column on Tuesday, topping Fowler 64-61 in a “close game from start to finish,” Fulton coach Sean Broderick said.
With 10 seconds to go in the contest, Trevor Hendrickson made a 3-pointer to put the Red Raiders up by one point. Tyler Ditton then took a charge with five seconds left, followed by Aidan Baldwin’s pair of free throws with 3.5 seconds left to ice the game.
Broderick said Hendrickson has made “some big shots in the last two years,” but that 3-pointer was “huge.”
“Just another great high school game. After (Monday) night losing in overtime at Carthage — when Carthage made a 50-footer at the buzzer to send the game to overtime — I’m just so proud of the resilience and toughness these guys showed just 24 hours later,” Broderick said. “A real team win.”
Fowler held a small 16-14 lead after the first quarter, but the Red Raiders outscored the Falcons 18-10 in the second quarter to take a 32-26 advantage into halftime.
The Red Raiders still led 46-45 after three frames, but Fowler started to make a comeback.
The Falcons held an advantage with just under a minute to go in the game, until Fulton scored the last five points of the contest — all starting with the Hendrickson 3-pointer.
Sam Cotton led Fulton with 25 points and 16 rebounds. Ditton added 14 points, and Baldwin tacked on 13 points. Hendrickson recorded eight points.
That’s now back-to-back 25-point games for Cotton, Broderick noted.
“And (he) is really rebounding better than any guard we’ve ever had (34 in the last two games). And he also took three charges tonight,” Broderick said. “What was even more impressive is that on the last play of the game, we called a play for him — with an option — and he trusted his teammate. (Cotton) threw it to Trevor, who made the 3-pointer with 10 seconds to go. He knows how to win.”
Bryce Noel and Aiden Trude rounded out Fulton’s scoring with two points each.
“I was really happy with our bench tonight,” Broderick said. “Aidan Baldwin, Bryce and Tanner (Emmons) all played key minutes for us.”
Fulton (5-4) travels to Cortland on Friday.
“I’m really proud of these guys. You look at our league and everyone is beating each other; and no game is being decided by more than a couple possessions,” Broderick said. “There is such a parity, and this is going to become commonplace.”
