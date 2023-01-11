Trevor Hendrickson vs. East Syracuse-Minoa

Fulton’s Trevor Hendrickson dribbles the basketball around the 3-point arc during a recent Red Raider boys basketball game. Hendrickson, on Tuesday, drained a 3-pointer with 10 seconds to go to put Fulton up by one point against Fowler, helping the Red Raiders secure a 64-61 victory.

 Ben Grieco photo

SYRACUSE — After falling in overtime earlier in the week, the Fulton varsity boys basketball team got back in the win column on Tuesday, topping Fowler 64-61 in a “close game from start to finish,” Fulton coach Sean Broderick said.

With 10 seconds to go in the contest, Trevor Hendrickson made a 3-pointer to put the Red Raiders up by one point. Tyler Ditton then took a charge with five seconds left, followed by Aidan Baldwin’s pair of free throws with 3.5 seconds left to ice the game.

