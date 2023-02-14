Sam Cotton at Oswego

Fulton’s Sam Cotton (left) goes up for a jump shot during the Red Raiders’ game at Oswego on Friday. Cotton scored 30 points on Monday against Syracuse ITC.

 Lexi Fragapane photo

SYRACUSE — The Fulton varsity boys basketball team won its fourth consecutive game with a 73-54 victory over Syracuse ITC on Monday.

Fulton coach Sean Broderick noted Sam Cotton’s play right off the bat. Cotton scored 30 points while also tacking on 21 rebounds. While scoring 30 points is something “a lot of players have done,” it was Cotton’s rebounding that “really puts him in a class by himself for a guard,” Broderick said. 

Recommended for you