SYRACUSE — The Fulton varsity boys basketball team won its fourth consecutive game with a 73-54 victory over Syracuse ITC on Monday.
Fulton coach Sean Broderick noted Sam Cotton’s play right off the bat. Cotton scored 30 points while also tacking on 21 rebounds. While scoring 30 points is something “a lot of players have done,” it was Cotton’s rebounding that “really puts him in a class by himself for a guard,” Broderick said.
“I’ve had the privilege of coaching Sam for four consecutive years and I’ve seen him play some great games,” Broderick said. “But tonight might’ve been his best.”
The Red Raiders got off to a hot start taking a 20-8 lead after the first quarter with Tyler Ditton hitting two 2-pointers and Alex Crisafulli also nailing a shot from beyond the arc.
While Syracuse clawed back, Fulton maintained a strong 38-25 lead going into halftime thanks to four more second-quarter 3-pointers.
“We’ve been shooting the ball much better over the last three or four games. Really, we’ve been getting the same shots we always do,” Broderick said. “We’re just more on time and on target with the passing which makes open shots — wide-open shots — and our guys have capitalized consistently on that over the last week.”
Cotton scored 11 points in the third quarter to extend the Red Raiders’ lead to 25 points, bringing a 60-35 advantage into the final stanza.
Syracuse tacked on 19 points in the fourth quarter, but Fulton ultimately won 73-54.
Outside of Cotton, Ditton scored 17 points. Aiden Trude tacked on eight points.
Crisafulli and Trevor Hendrickson recorded six points apiece. Tanner Emmons contributed three points. Aidan Baldwin added two points.
“Once again, Trevor Hendrickson played a great all-around game,” Broderick said. “We ask him to do so much. (He has to) play out of position, and when Sam is out of the game, he has to handle all of the burden. The scorebook does not tell the story of how important it is to us.”
Fulton (12-7) hosted Fowler on Tuesday to close out its regular season. It was the Red Raiders’ fourth game in five days. Fulton’s sectional seeding will be announced on Wednesday.
