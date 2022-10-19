OSWEGO — In a hard fought matchup, the Oswego varsity girls volleyball team fell 3-2 to the Cortland Purple Tigers on Tuesday.
The first game saw Cortland get out to a fast start behind the serving of senior Molly Steve. Oswego rallied late, going on a 5-1 scoring run, but the Tigers put the finishing touches on the game to close out a 25-16 victory.
In the second game, Oswego wasted no time going up 12-6 early with junior Alexa Kuzawski delivering two huge kills that set the tone. Oswego coach Tom Grover praised Kuzawski’s performance.
“Phenomenal. That was the best game she’s had all season,” Grover said. “She stepped up when we needed her and I’m super proud of her.”
The Tigers tried to claw their way back into the game with senior Aliza McCormick getting a diving save to just fall over the net, catching Oswego off guard. It was after this point the Buccaneers turned up the heat with a 9-3 run. A late rally by Cortland fell short, and Oswego took the game, 25-17.
The third game was more evenly matched with neither team getting out to a large lead. Cortland took control when junior Brenna Hogan had a stretch of six service points with five aces. Oswego scraped back slowly, but Cortland won the game 25-17.
In a must-win game for the Buccaneers, the points went back and forth. Trailing 10-8, the Bucs rallied for six straight points. This forced Cortland to take a timeout. The brief break did nothing to disrupt the flow of Oswego’s offense. The Bucs went on an 11-5 run after the timeout and won the game, 25-15.
The final game saw the Tigers start strong the same way they began the night, behind Steve’s serving. She had two aces to begin the game as the Tigers grabbed the lead.
Oswego pushed back with a 6-1 run and another two important kills by Kuzawski. Cortland took a timeout with the score tied at 11-11.
The Tigers came out of the break with renewed energy and pulled out the 15-12 win to complete their match triumph.
Despite the loss, Grover complimented his team’s ability to compete while also dealing with constant change throughout the season.
“They just want it,” Grover said. “We’ve dealt with a lot of injuries this year. We’ve dealt with a lot of personnel movement, and I feel like every time that we play it’s a different squad, and they stepped up today and I’m super proud of them.”
