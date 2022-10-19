Kuzawski goes up for a spike

Alexa Kuzawski of the Oswego varsity girls volleyball team sets up for a kill during Tuesday’s match at home against Cortland.

 Spencer Bates photo

OSWEGO — In a hard fought matchup, the Oswego varsity girls volleyball team fell 3-2 to the Cortland Purple Tigers on Tuesday.

The first game saw Cortland get out to a fast start behind the serving of senior Molly Steve. Oswego rallied late, going on a 5-1 scoring run, but the Tigers put the finishing touches on the game to close out a 25-16 victory.

