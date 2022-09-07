Cortland boys soccer scores twice in second half to defeat Oswego

Oswego’s Jonah Orta (12) looks to pass to a teammate during the Bucs’ 2-1 loss to Cortland on Tuesday.

 Dylan McGlynn photo

OSWEGO — The Oswego boys varsity soccer team fell 2-1 in a match in which the defensive resiliency of the Buccaneers could not keep out the Cortland Purple Tigers.

The first half started off sloppy while both teams acclimated to the slick surface of the turf brought on by light showers that carried throughout the game. Neither team was able to hold a decent spell of possession or create any chances of substance until the 14th minute, where a scramble in the Oswego goal box was scraped away at seemingly the last second. 

