Cortland boys soccer scores twice in second half to defeat Oswego

OSWEGO — The Oswego boys varsity soccer team fell 2-1 in a match in which the defensive resiliency of the Buccaneers could not keep out the Cortland Purple Tigers.
The first half started off sloppy while both teams acclimated to the slick surface of the turf brought on by light showers that carried throughout the game. Neither team was able to hold a decent spell of possession or create any chances of substance until the 14th minute, where a scramble in the Oswego goal box was scraped away at seemingly the last second.
This was the case for much of the game as the Buccaneers showed their ability to repel attack after attack. After the game, head coach Don Fronk praised his team’s defensive showing as he noted the very few chances they gave up.
“Our defense, right now, seems to be our strength,” Fronk said. “We’re pretty strong in the back, we do a nice job of collapsing and pinching, holding the central area of the field. The [amount of] opportunities we gave up in the middle part of the field weren’t a ton and that’s kind of what we’re striving for. So tonight, I think we did a nice job in the back.”
The first half came to a close with neither team able to nudge in front. It was not until after the break that chances started coming in numbers.
Despite being on the back foot for the majority of the game, the Buccaneers were the first to strike as eighth-grader Peyton Christ unleashed a perfectly placed effort from nearly 30 yards out. Fronk complimented the goal but also emphasized areas he would like to see his offense improve throughout the season.
“I thought we did a nice job of finding Peyton [Christ] in the middle there,” Fronk said. “It was a nice shot he took, beat the keeper over the top. We want to get more into attacking the widths of the field and when we do that it’ll open up the middle of the field for us a little more. It’s something we’re building on.”
However, Cortland continued to test Oswego’s defense and found a way through 10 minutes later, with a well-placed shot into the bottom left corner courtesy of sophomore midfielder Austin Lind.
He, along with sophomore midfielder Caden Albright and senior forward David Kelchner, were the main problem causers for Oswego’s defense. Kelchner’s speed was a constant problem for the Buccaneers’ left and right backs, but it was Albright who scored the decisive goal with seven minutes left in the game to put the Purple Tigers up 2-1.
After the final whistle blew, Fronk said he was proud of his team despite the loss. He spoke about his team’s spirit and what he wants other teams to know about his squad as they move through the season.
“What I like what we’re doing right now is we have a fight in us,” Fronk said. “We battle 80 minutes long every single time we step onto the field and that’s what I want us to continue to do for the rest of the season. Every time we step on that field, I want other teams to know that there’s no quit in us … we’re going to come at you and work hard.”
Oswego boys varsity soccer is next in action at home on Sept. 9 against Auburn at 6:30 p.m.
