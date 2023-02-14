OSWEGO — The lucrative five-race ISMA/MSS/Oswego Supermodified Challenge will officially get underway May 27 with the 75-lap Jim Shampine Memorial for Novelis Supermodifieds.
Promoter John Nicotra has announced the season-opening event will pay $4,000 to the winner and a minimum of $1,200 to start, all part of a $36,000 total purse structure boosted by Corr/Pak Merchandising and TJ Toyota.
“We are proud to announce that the Jim Shampine Memorial race on May 27 will open our 2023 Challenge with a $36,000 purse structure,” Nicotra said. “Thanks go out to John Brush at Corr/Pak Merchandising and Ed Cloce at TJ Toyota for the $6,000 bump to competitors. Our five-race Challenge will pay out over $250,000 to the supermodifieds in 2023.”
The Oswego Speedway Supermodified Challenge, which began as a three-race, winged-only series last season, has now expanded to include the Shampine Memorial on May 27 and the Budweiser International Classic on Sept. 3.
In addition to the two Novelis Supermodified shows, the winged supermodifieds of the newly merged ISMA and MSS series will again take to Oswego Speedway for three events slated for June 3, July 1, and Aug. 12, with each paying $6,000 to win and $1,200 to start.
All five races, both top and tail wing, will be counted equally toward the 2023 Supermodified Challenge point standings, which will pay out $5,000-plus to the overall Challenge champion as part of a $25,000 point fund.
Former Classic champions Otto Sitterly, Dave Shullick Jr., and Tyler Thompson have confirmed their intentions to compete in all five legs of the series.
Winged racing regulars Mike McVetta, Moe Lilje, Russ Wood, Ben Seitz, Mike Ordway Jr., A.J. Lesiecki, and others have expressed plans to compete in both the Shampine Memorial and the International Classic.
The 2023 Oswego Speedway Supermodified Challenge is presented by: Shea Concrete, Corr-Pak Merchandising, Tammy Ten Media, TJ Toyota, Burke’s Do It Best Home Centers, Middlesex Interiors, Cape Cod Aggregates, Patco Transportation, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux, Peaceful Living Home Sales, Holiday Inn Express & Suites of Oswego, Lindsey Aggregates, Novelis, and Hoosier Racing Tire.
