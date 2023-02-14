OSWEGO — The lucrative five-race ISMA/MSS/Oswego Supermodified Challenge will officially get underway May 27 with the 75-lap Jim Shampine Memorial for Novelis Supermodifieds.

Promoter John Nicotra has announced the season-opening event will pay $4,000 to the winner and a minimum of $1,200 to start, all part of a $36,000 total purse structure boosted by Corr/Pak Merchandising and TJ Toyota.

Recommended for you