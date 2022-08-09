Connors holds off Gosek to clinch his first win at Oswego

OSWEGO — Dan Connors Jr. has been attempting to earn a Novelis Supermodified feature win at Oswego Speedway for nearly half of his life.
Prior to Saturday’s 45-lap feature, no other active driver had been as close to winning as many times as the 29-year-old pilot of the No. 01, who had previously tallied 22 top-five finishes with no feature wins.
At long last, everything fell into place Saturday for the veteran driver, who has been a weekly competitor in the Novelis Supermodified division since 2010.
Connors started in the fourth position, passed Tim Snyder and Ryan Locke in the early going, and then stalked pole-sitter Lou LeVea Jr. until lap 30, when a slip up by LeVea’s No. 83 allowed Connors to get around the outside and into the lead.
“That felt like a really long race,” Connors said. “We were pretty tight the whole time, but it just feels so good to get this out of the way. We have tried for so long and had so many heartbreaks. I’m just so glad we got it done for my crew. They all work hard and deserve it. The car wasn’t all that great and I was nervous because we were way too tight. We’ve been loose for the last two races, but tonight we went too far. I honestly don’t think I would have gotten by Louie (LeVea Jr.) if he didn’t lose it over there, so we’ll take it, and I am kind of grateful for that.
“There are so many people to thank. Paul’s Big M, PJ’s Ice Cream, Top Stitch, Chris Nelson, Doug Holmes, Johnny Colloca — without him we wouldn’t be here, he has done so much work for us. And also my dad, Jerry Curran, Steve, Eddsy, Ryan, and everyone on the crew. There’s a lot of people that help.”
Joe Gosek, who started sixth, had a strong run on the way to a second-place finish.
Gosek was right there to apply pressure in the closing laps, keeping Connors on his toes. Gosek, 66, tallied the 247th top-five finish of his illustrious career and the fourth this season.
“I thought that maybe I was a little bit better than Daniel going through the corner and he was better getting off, so it was kind of an evened out deal,” Gosek said. “I was hoping maybe he would slip slide the last couple of laps or something. It would have been sweet to get the win, but Connors really deserves it. We just kept digging and it was good to have a car that was racy tonight. It gives me a bit of confidence. We’ve been struggling for most of the year, but this helps us out.”
Gosek thanked all his sponsors and his racing team before adding his congratulations to the Connors crew.
“They have been trying for a while and have had a good season going, so I’m happy for that whole gang,” he said.
Entering the evening just two points behind Dave Shullick Jr. in the battle for the track title was third-generation driver Brandon Bellinger. When he lined up to start eighth and Shullick in 10th, Bellinger knew that his job was going to be to pass as many cars as possible and keep the No. 95 behind him. Bellinger did just that, and it paid off, giving the driver of the No. 02 his sixth top-five finish of the season, more than anyone else in the division this year.
Bellinger regained the points lead in the Novelis Supermodified division.
“We were a little too tight the whole feature, but it was still a pretty good run and we made our way up a whole bunch of spots,” Bellinger said. “Dan and Joe were going pretty fast and they definitely had the cars to run at the front tonight. They were tough to chase down, so I tried to hang on for third and keep Shullick behind us.”
Shullick planted himself on Bellinger’s back bumper the whole race. The closest he came to getting by him was on a restart following a lap 33 caution flag. Shullick got underneath Bellinger down the backstretch, but because the yellow came out before a lap was completed, the spot was given back to Bellinger, and Shullick had to settle for fourth.
Tyler Thompson placed fifth. Rounding out the top 10 were Tim Snyder, Dave Danzer, Camden Proud, Jeff Abold, and Jack Patrick.
The Novelis Supermodifieds have this Saturday off. The program for this Saturday at Oswego Speedway will include the final Oswego Winged Super Challenge of 2022. The J&S Paving 350 Supers will serve as co-headliners.
All three divisions will be in action Aug. 20 at Oswego for Championship Night.
Bellinger holds a three-point lead over Shullick in the Novelis Supermodifieds, with Jeff Abold 21 points out of the lead.
See www.oswegospeedway.com for ticket details and more information.
Feature finish (45 laps): 1. Dan Connors Jr. (01), 2. Joe Gosek (00), 3. Brandon Bellinger (02), 4. Dave Shullick Jr. (95), 5. Tyler Thompson (98T), 6. Tim Snyder (0), 7. Dave Danzer (52), 8. Camden Proud (54), 9. Jeff Abold (05), 10. Jack Patrick (90), 11. Mike Bruce (22), 12. Logan Rayvals (94), 13. Lou LeVea Jr. (83), 14. Ryan Locke (37).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.