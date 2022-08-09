Connors holds off Gosek to clinch his first win at Oswego

The top three finishers in Oswego Speedway’s supermodified feature on Saturday were, from left: second-place finisher Joe Gosek, winner Dan Connors Jr., and third-place finisher Brandon Bellinger.

 Jim Feeney photo

OSWEGO — Dan Connors Jr. has been attempting to earn a Novelis Supermodified feature win at Oswego Speedway for nearly half of his life.

Prior to Saturday’s 45-lap feature, no other active driver had been as close to winning as many times as the 29-year-old pilot of the No. 01, who had previously tallied 22 top-five finishes with no feature wins.

