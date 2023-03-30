FULTON — After a state Final Four run in 2022, the Fulton varsity girls lacrosse team has some lofty goals.
Not only do the Red Raiders want to repeat their sectional title and return to the state tournament — but after getting a taste of a deep run into the tournament, now Fulton wants to bring home a state title.
The Red Raiders also want to claim a league title this year.
Fulton fell in the state semifinals last season, 16-7, to Section V’s Honeoye Falls-Lima, finishing with a 15-7 overall record. The Red Raiders did top Jamesville-DeWitt to claim the Section III Class C crown after a tight 11-9 win.
And with a majority of the 2022 roster returning — only losing three seniors to graduation and a couple other players who decided to try other sports, Fulton coach Brandon Weaver said — plus a few new players from the junior varsity team, the Red Raiders “are looking to build off” 2022’s success.
Weaver, in his second season as head coach, noted that even though this year’s roster is a “mixed bag,” spread throughout the four classes, Fulton is still a “fairly young team” despite having seven seniors. “A majority of our starters are pretty young,” Weaver added.
“We’re another year older and another year more mature. That helps. We were a pretty young team last year, Most of our offense was sophomores and freshmen,” Weaver said. “Now they’re another year older and we have a great senior group this year. The combination of the two is very helpful.”
“We just want to go in and be successful. Confidence levels are up. We want to do the same thing, if not go further than we did last year,” senior Rileigh Drake said. “That’s really the ultimate goal for this season.”
Mya Carroll, who scored an astounding 99 goals and 26 assists as a freshman, returns as a sophomore. She also led the team with 111 draw controls. Other top returning scorers include Carleigh Patterson (78 goals, 33 assists), Anna Bednarz (53 goals, 43 assists) and Addison Pickard (16 goals, 6 assists).
Fulton also returns its two main goaltenders — Ella Halladay and Molly Evans — who are both now juniors.
“It’s nice having that ability to come back and not have to replace that offensive side as much,” Weaver said. “I’m looking forward to some of our other offensive players taking some steps forward after having a year of experience and building off the seasons they had last year in those reserve roles.”
Fulton already got its 2023 season underway with a scrimmage at South Jefferson on Saturday. Weaver mentioned that the Red Raiders didn’t utilize a scrimmage last year and going into its first game against Marcellus, Fulton was “pretty rusty.”
Now, after playing against South Jefferson, Weaver said “it got some of the butterflies out” and showed some early strengths and weaknesses of the team.
The Red Raiders’ regular season begins on Tuesday at non-league Rome Free Academy.
“It just felt normal to be on the field,” senior Bella Bogardus said. “We have a certain love for each other that no other team has. That helps a lot starting off this year.”
Using the state semifinal run as motivation, Drake said it’s been an early discussion within the team that the Red Raiders want to win states this season. “I feel like we have more go-getters out there, people that actually love the sport,” she added.
But the mindset remains the same as 2022: “get better every day,” Weaver said.
“Having younger players who have a year or two under their belt where they’ve played in high-pressure games, it just puts us in a way better position,” Weaver said. “And we’re a little bit further along going into the season, not having to teach and gain that experience. It allows us to come out of the gate a little faster than we did last year and be able to build off that.”
