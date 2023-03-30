Fulton girls lax practice 2023

Fulton varsity girls lacrosse coach Brandon Weaver talks to his team after a recent practice at G. Ray Bodley High School.

 Ben Grieco photo

FULTON — After a state Final Four run in 2022, the Fulton varsity girls lacrosse team has some lofty goals. 

Not only do the Red Raiders want to repeat their sectional title and return to the state tournament — but after getting a taste of a deep run into the tournament, now Fulton wants to bring home a state title. 

