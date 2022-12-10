Connor Gatto at Fredonia

Oswego State's Connor Gatto rushes into the offensive zone with the puck during the Lakers' 3-0 shutout over SUNY Fredonia on Saturday to close out the first half of the season.

 Ben Grieco photo

FREDONIA — Hugs, handshakes and smiles.

The Oswego State men’s hockey team can head into the Christmas break feeling good about itself, after a 3-0 shutout at SUNY Fredonia on Saturday to close out the first half of the season.

