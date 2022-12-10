FREDONIA — Hugs, handshakes and smiles.
The Oswego State men’s hockey team can head into the Christmas break feeling good about itself, after a 3-0 shutout at SUNY Fredonia on Saturday to close out the first half of the season.
The win secures a weekend sweep, after defeating Buffalo State on Friday. Oswego State also has a three-point lead in the SUNYAC.
After the post-game meeting with coaches, players were smiles and sharing hugs with one another, wishing each other a happy holiday season. Several players were going directly back home with family after the game.
“Any points you can get on the road in our league, you take it,” Oswego State head coach Ed Gosek said.
Before any players could hit the road, however, a tough 60 minutes awaited them against Fredonia.
It wasn’t long until the Lakers opened the scoring. Gosek said Oswego State had a “workman-like” attitude in the opening frame. Eventually, a pass into the slot and a hard shot forced Fredonia goalie Logan Dyck to give up a big rebound.
Noah Bull, from the faceoff circle, went in and poked the puck into the back of the net at 13:20 of the first period, making it 1-0 Oswego State. Daniel Colabufo and Troy Robillard picked up the assists.
Gosek added there were a few “mental breakdowns” entering the defensive zone for the Lakers during the first period. But Oswego State didn’t waiver and “gave (Eric) Green the support he deserved.”
Fredonia rung a shot off the crossbar during the opening period, and also got a few two-on-one opportunities, but Green remained steadfast in net.
Oswego State added another goal in the second period after Robillard threw a shot in from the blue line that made its way past Dyck with 17:05 left in the frame. Garrett Clegg was credited with the assist.
That’s back-to-back games where the Lakers have gotten offensive production from their blueliners.
“Our defense has been active against teams against teams that are packing it in,” Gosek said. “(Fredonia) had a few blocks tonight, but for the most part, our defense found seams and made intelligent plays distributing the puck.”
Then the Lakers’ power-play units got in on the action. After three scoreless chances prior, an interference penalty to Craig McCabe gave Oswego State the man-advantage late in the third period.
Alex DiCarlo got to the top of the slot, getting his shot through a lot of traffic in front of the net, rounding out the Lakers’ 3-0 score. DiCarlo’s goal with 4:02 left in the game was assisted by Quinn Warmuth and Colabufo.
“It was a solid 60 minutes tonight,” Gosek said. “We got pucks in deep, we got pucks out of our own end.”
Green posted the shutout, making just 18 saves in his first game since the loss against Hobart College to start the season.
“I thought he looked confident handling the puck and stopping the puck behind the net. It’s not all saves. He looked confident back there and did what he had to do,” Gosek said. “He works hard, he’s a good teammate. … You love to see him get rewarded with not just the win, but the shutout.”
Oswego State (9-4, 6-1 SUNYAC) enters the Christmas break on a two-game win streak. But it wasn’t the easiest road from the end of October to get to this point.
Injuries and a tough strength of schedule has made it “a long semester,” Gosek mentioned. The Lakers have had at least one game every weekend since the end of October.
“Yeah, we had some bumps here and there. But it’s better now than January or February. Hopefully we learned some lessons,” Gosek said. “We’ll keep pushing.”
The players return to the ice on Dec. 26, and will immediately start to prepare for the Lakers’ annual holiday tournament on Dec. 30-31. Oswego State hosts Saint Anselm College on Dec. 30 for the first game of the tournament. Then the Lakers play either Williams College or Adrian College on the second day.
But as players head home with a high level of confidence, Gosek said the coaching staff told players to stay off the ice this week to get healthy and rest.
“The week leading up to Christmas, they can get their cardio back up so that on Dec. 26 we come back on Boxing Day, and we’ll be ready to go,” Gosek said. “The break comes at a good time. They deserve it. Mentally, physically and academically, all of it, just getting away and recharging the batteries. We’re excited to get back at it.”
