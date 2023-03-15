CFCU and Fulton Dream Courts

Julie Tombolillo, Compass Federal Credit Union Fulton branch manager, presents a $500 donation for Fulton Community Basketball’s Dream Courts to youth basketball players and Sean Broderick (right), FCB president. 

 Tetro Media Services photo

FULTON — Compass Federal Credit Union has presented a donation of $500 to aid in the construction of Fulton Community Basketball’s Dream Courts.

The Dream Courts will operate as two outdoor community basketball courts, located adjacent to the Fulton War Memorial. 

