Julie Tombolillo, Compass Federal Credit Union Fulton branch manager, presents a $500 donation for Fulton Community Basketball’s Dream Courts to youth basketball players and Sean Broderick (right), FCB president.
FULTON — Compass Federal Credit Union has presented a donation of $500 to aid in the construction of Fulton Community Basketball’s Dream Courts.
The Dream Courts will operate as two outdoor community basketball courts, located adjacent to the Fulton War Memorial.
Donations to the courts go to cover the cost of excavation, grading, surfacing, fencing, lighting and security cameras.
“Compass is proud to be part of the Fulton community,” said Compass FCU Manager Jennifer Rupert. “It is clear to see the increased investment that is going into our community and we are happy to play a small part in ensuring that our local youths have a safe and inclusive space to enjoy outdoor activities.”
Fulton Community Basketball President Sean Broderick said the need for the Dream Courts was magnified and heightened by the recent pandemic.
“The Dream Courts will protect against any potential future indoor activity restrictions, but they also allow for expanded opportunities for health and wellness activities for the entire community,” said Broderick. “We collaborate with the Oswego City/County Youth Bureau, which also provides opportunities for youth employment at the Dream Courts through AmeriCorps and County Youth Works placements. These employees will help provide safe, supervised activities for youths at the Dream Courts campus.”
Broderick went on to say that the courts can be used for a variety of activities.
“In working with various community partners it has been noted that our community lacks in opportunities and resources for active older adults to engage in health, wellness and social activities. Our intent is to help meet this need by providing a provision of community hours for pickleball and tennis activities at the Dream Courts,” Broderick said.
Construction at the Dream Courts is anticipated to hit full stride in May, with the first basketball to bounce by mid-July.
To learn more about Compass Credit Union’s services, or to see a listing of locations, visit online at www.compassfcu.com. Compass FCU’s Fulton branch is located at 208 N. 2nd St.
