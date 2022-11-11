Fulton’s Curt Fitzpatrick, head coach of the SUNY Cortland football team, will lead the Red Dragons into Saturday’s Cortaca Jug game against Ithaca at Yankee Stadium.
The game is scheduled for noon Saturday, and will air on the YES Network.
Updated: November 11, 2022 @ 5:39 pm
Cortland (9-0) is ranked ninth in NCAA Division III. The Red Dragons won the Empire 8 championship and have already clinched a berth in the NCAA Division III Tournament.
Ithaca (9-0) won the Liberty League crown, and is ranked 11th in the nation.
Formerly the head coach at Morrisville, Fitzpatrick was named Cortland’s coach in February 2020. He enters today’s Cortaca Jug game with a 20-1 overall record with the Dragons. Cortland also won the Empire 8 crown last year, and Fitzpatrick and his coaching staff were named the conference’s Coaching Staff of the Year.
In his playing days, Fitzpatrick starred at quarterback at St. John Fisher.
Local contingent at Nazareth
The Nazareth College men’s basketball team opened its 2022-23 season Friday against Gordon College. The Golden Flyers are coached by Fulton native Kevin Broderick, and the roster includes Kyle Dixon, a sophomore from Hannibal; and Jack Broderick, a sophomore from Fulton.
Kevin Broderick enters his 14th year at Nazareth. Last season, he guided the Flyers to the Empire 8 championship and an automatic berth into the NCAA Division III Tournament.
Broderick coached at Oswego State for 13 years. He is a 1989 graduate of Nazareth College, where he starred on the basketball team.
He played high school basketball at Bishop Cunningham, helping the Crusaders win the state Class D championship in 1985.
Oswego runners excel
Oswego High School graduates Molly Fitzgibbons and Miranda Gilbert continue to shine at the college level.
Fitzgibbons has excelled for the Division III Williams College Ephs this fall in cross country.
She recently helped the Ephs win the team title at the New England Small College Athletic Conference Championships. She placed fourth overall in the six-kilometer race with a time of 21:47. Williams had four of the top eight runners in the race.
With her outstanding finish, Fitzgibbons earned first-team all-conference honors.
Next up will be the Division III Mideast Regional today at St. Lawrence University.
Gilbert is contributing for the Division I Siena College cross country team. She placed 46th overall at the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Championships with a time of 23:25.6 over the six-kilometer course.
The Saints took second place in the team competition.
Last year at the MAACs, Gilbert finished 104th. She was also named to the MAAC All-Academic Team.
• Items for College Crowd may be emailed to editor@palltimes.com.
