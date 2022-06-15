Close to $150,000 raised to support local health care in Oswego County

OSWEGO — The 35th annual Oswego Health Golf Tournament, presented by The Hayner Hoyt Corporation, was held recently at Oswego Country Club.
The event raised over $147,000 to support local health care through the support of local businesses, community members and Oswego Health employees.
Winning the captain-and-crew event was the Community Bank team with a score of 55. Team members included Jason Rinaldo, Chad Holbert, Alec Kunzwiler, and Fred Aldrich.
Taking second place with a score of 56 was the Ontario Lakeside Associates team that included Dr. Carlos Dator Jr., Lou Castaldo, Kevin Dorsey, and Zachary Badawy.
Third-place went to the Pathfinder Bank team and golfers Craig Fitzpatrick, Jim Dowd, Dan Dorsey, and Chris Carpenter.
During the tournament, the Debbie Hicks Memorial fun prize was presented to Siemens Industry. This honor is selected by a blind draw of all the teams in the non-competitive division. This prize is presented each year in memory of longtime golf tournament organizer Debbie Hicks.
Individual highlights during the tournament included the straightest drive on #1, won by Lindsay Usherwood and Jason Sherman; and the longest drive on hole #14, won by Dr. Meaghan Primm and Rich Burritt.
Closest-to-the-pin winners were Josh Pritchard on the second hole, Dennis McCarthy on the fourth hole, and Mike Holmes on the 18th hole.
Rick Breitbeck won the putting contest, and Justin Rueckel won the chipping contest.
“We truly appreciate the support received from the community and our local business partners,” said Michele Hourigan, director of business and community development for the Oswego Health Foundation. “As a nonprofit community health care system, we count on support from generous supporters to help us deliver the outstanding medical care our patients and community deserve. Proceeds from this golf tournament will directly impact care in our community.”
