ALBANY — Fulton's Johnathan Clohecy took fifth place at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Wrestling Tournament over the weekend.The sophomore competed in the 160-pound weight class at the tournament as the No. 2 seed.Clohecy began the tournament with a bye round before taking on Joseph Cicco (Niagara-Wheatfield), ultimately winning by pin at 2:21. In the next round, Clohecy defeated Michael Syposs (Niagara Falls) in a 10-7 decision before falling to Joseph Mattei (Herricks) by fall at 2:57 in the semifinals.In the consolation bracket, Clohecy fell to Sean Degl (Iona Prep) in a 7-0 decision. Clohecy secured fifth place with a pin over Coy Raines (Churchville-Chili) at :41.Clohecy finished his 2022-23 campaign with a 37-2 record, recording 20 wins by pin, two technical fall victories and 11 decision wins.
