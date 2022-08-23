BREWERTON — Everyone in attendance Friday at Brewerton Speedway witnessed what could go down as the Tracey Road DIRTcar Big-Block Modified race of the year.

Chris Hile and Jackson Gill raced side-by-side, lap after lap, in the second half of the 35-lap feature, with traffic being the deciding factor over the last five laps at Hile went to victory lane for the third time this season.

