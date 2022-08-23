BREWERTON — Everyone in attendance Friday at Brewerton Speedway witnessed what could go down as the Tracey Road DIRTcar Big-Block Modified race of the year.
Chris Hile and Jackson Gill raced side-by-side, lap after lap, in the second half of the 35-lap feature, with traffic being the deciding factor over the last five laps at Hile went to victory lane for the third time this season.
The feature was so hotly contested that Jackson Gill parked his car in victory lane to congratulate Hile on his win. Hile commented how fun it was to race that close without touching.
Hile came into the night two points behind Larry Wight in the chase for the track championship. With only two point races left, Hile now has a 12-point lead over Wight, and he is 42 points ahead of Tim Sears Jr.
Other feature winners on Ingles Performance and Regional Truck & Trailer Night were Alan Fink (Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman), Joe Isabell (AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites), and Chris Bonoffski (Mirabito Four-Cylinder Super Stocks).
Ben Bushaw and Andrew Ferguson brought the 26-car Modified field down to the initial green flag, with Bushaw grabbing the early advantage. He opened a 10-car-length advantage by lap 5. Ferguson (in a Small-Block), Jeff Taylor, Chad Phelps, and Nick Krause (also in a Small-Block) raced in the top five.
Through 10 laps, Bushaw still led but saw his lead get smaller as Ferguson and Taylor closed the gap just before a yellow flag when Chad Phelps suddenly slowed.
Gill took advantage of a caution and restart on lap 13, when he blasted from fourth to the lead. One lap later, Hile who was running the bottom to perfection, went from fifth to second.
From lap 20 on, Gill on the top groove and Hile on the bottom put on a show for the fans, racing side by side. Even when Hile took the lead, Gill fought back as the pair continued to run side by side.
Over the final five laps, the combination of Hile getting great drive off the bottom and traffic allowed Hile in the Lightning Management No. 5H to drive away for his third win of the year. Gill had his best Big-Block Modified finish in second, followed by Tim Sears Jr., Tom Sears Jr., and Jimmy Phelps.
Andrew Ferguson, Nick Krause, and Max Hill collected the $300, $200, and $100 bonuses for the Small-Block Modifieds.
Tony Finch II took the lead at the start of the 25-lap Sportsman feature and held a big advantage by lap 10 as Alan Fink, Riley Rogala, Richard Murtaugh, and Ryan Dolbear raced for second through fifth.
After a lap 13 caution flag, Fink drove into the lead on the restart. He outran Murtaugh the rest of the way to get the win. Finch placed third, followed by Zach Sobotka and Amy Holland.
With two point-paying races left in the track championship chase, Holland holds a 22-point advantage over Fink.
Just two laps into the 20-lap Mod Lites feature, Zack Babcock took a hard series of flips down the frontstraight. All the driver safety equipment and the safety built into the car allowed Babcock to walk away.
Justin Williams and Joe Isabell put on a tight battle for the lead until lap 13, when Isabell saw the opening he needed to drive under and by Williams. Once out front, Isabell drove away from the field for his fifth win of the season. Williams, points leader Mike Mullen, Tucker Halliday, and Tom Mackey completed the top five.
The 15-lap Four-Cylinder Super Stock feature saw Chris Bonoffski pick up his eighth win of the season. Brian Evenden, Jared Gilson, Damien Bechler, and Kingston Sprague finished second through fifth.
This Friday, the 2022 Four-Cylinder Super Stock track champion will be crowned. Chris Bonoffski holds a six-point lead over Damien Bechler.
Also on the card will be features for the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big-Block Modifieds, Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, and the AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites. John Wilber Snap-On Tools and Blackburn Truck Bodies will present the program.
Brewerton Feature Finishes
Tracey Road DIRTcar Big-Block Modifieds (35 laps): Chris Hile, Jackson Gill, Tim Sears Jr., Tom Sears Jr., Jimmy Phelps, Larry Wight, Max McLaughlin, Andrew Ferguson, Nick Krause, Darren Smith, Ben Bushaw, Ron Davis III, Tyler Trump, Zachary Payne, Max Hill, Jeff Taylor, Marshall Hurd, Sean Beardsley, Adam Roberts, Tim Harris, Justin Wright, Jason Parkhurst, Jeffrey Prentice, Austin Murphy, Michelle Courcy, Chad Phelps.
Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman (25 laps): Alan Fink, Richard Murtaugh, Tony Finch II, Zach Sobotka, Amy Holland, Chris Mackey, Dale Caswell, Ryan Dolbear, Matt Caprara, Riley Rogala, Brenton Joy, Chris Hulsizer, Mike Button, Brandon Carvey, James Donaldson, Kevan Cook, Michael Root, Stephen Marshall, Earl Rudy, Savannah Laflair, John Wilber, Kyle Devendorf, Cody Manitta, Jason Breezee, Buddy Leathley, Bucky Hayes.
AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites (25 laps): Joe Isabell, Justin Williams, Mike Mullen, Tucker Halliday, Thomas Mackey, Joseph Garafolo, Roger Olshewske Jr., Joel Moller, Jammer Applegate II, Matt Kitts, R.J. Budd, Mark Stevens, Kelly Skinner, Kyle Demo, Sam Usborne, Brad Harris, Zach Babcock.
Mirabito Four Cylinder Super Stocks (15 laps): Chris Bonoffski, Brian Evenden, Jared Gilson, Damien Bechler, Kingston Sprague, Clayton Koch, Ray Bechler, Justin Pope, Samuel Curcie, Jamie Radley, Walt VanEpps, Nathan Powers, Alexandra Parker.
